FNE at FilmFestival Cottbus 2020: Serbian/German/Bulgarian Living Man Competes at Cottbus 2020

BELGRADE: Oleg Novković’s sixth feature Living Man / Živ čovek is one of three Serbian productions screening in the main competition of the 30th edition of FilmFestival Cottbus , 3 – 8 November 2020. The film was supported by Film Center Serbia , Germany’s MDM Fund and the Bulgarian National Film Centre, and is a Serbian/German/Bulgarian coproduction.

Living Man / Živ čovek is a melancholic comedy dealing with the question „What is freedom?“ and focusing on a man who, after a series of big disappointments, is now trying to regain his freedom.

Miena Marković, Novković’s frequent collaborator, penned the script, and Miladin Čolaković lensed the film. Living Man was edited by Lazar Predojev and the score is composed by Vojislav Aralica. The cast includes Nikola Đuričko, Nada Šargin, Bojan Žirović, Jana Bjelica, Filip Hajduković, Iva Milanović, Tanja Bošković, Branko Cvejić, Miodrag Krstović, Marta Bjelica and Sonja Kolačarić.

The film was produced by Uroš Lazić and Ljiljana Đuričko through Produkcija SALT with Germany’ s Ostlicht filmproduktion GmbH and Bulgaria’s The Chouchkov Brothers as coproducers.

In Serbia, the film is scheduled for release in 2021 and distributed by Taramount Film.

Production Information:

Producer:

Produkcija SALT (Serbia)

Contact:

Ljiljana Đuričko

Coproducers:

Ostlicht filmproduktion (Germany)

The Chouchkov Brothers (Bulgaria)

Credits:

Director: Oleg Novković

Scriptwriter: Milena Marković

DoP: Miladin Čolaković

Cast: Nikola Đuričko, Nada Šargin, Bojan Žirović, Jana Bjelica, Filip Hajduković, Iva Milanović, Tanja Bošković, Branko Cvejić, Miodrag Krstović, Marta Bjelica, Sonja Kolačarić