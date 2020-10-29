FNE at FilmFestival Cottbus 2020: Serbian/German/Bulgarian Living Man Competes at Cottbus 2020

Living Man / Živ čovek is a melancholic comedy dealing with the question „What is freedom?“ and focusing on a man who, after a series of big disappointments, is now trying to regain his freedom.
Miena Marković, Novković’s frequent collaborator, penned the script, and Miladin Čolaković lensed the film. Living Man was edited by Lazar Predojev and the score is composed by Vojislav Aralica. The cast includes Nikola Đuričko, Nada Šargin, Bojan Žirović, Jana Bjelica, Filip Hajduković, Iva Milanović, Tanja Bošković, Branko Cvejić, Miodrag Krstović, Marta Bjelica and Sonja Kolačarić.
The film was produced by Uroš Lazić and Ljiljana Đuričko through Produkcija SALT with Germany’ s Ostlicht filmproduktion GmbH and Bulgaria’s The Chouchkov Brothers as coproducers.
In Serbia, the film is scheduled for release in 2021 and distributed by Taramount Film.
Production Information:
Producer:
Produkcija SALT (Serbia)
Contact:
Ljiljana Đuričko
Coproducers:
Ostlicht filmproduktion (Germany)
The Chouchkov Brothers (Bulgaria)
Credits:
Director: Oleg Novković
Scriptwriter: Milena Marković
DoP: Miladin Čolaković
Cast: Nikola Đuričko, Nada Šargin, Bojan Žirović, Jana Bjelica, Filip Hajduković, Iva Milanović, Tanja Bošković, Branko Cvejić, Miodrag Krstović, Marta Bjelica, Sonja Kolačarić