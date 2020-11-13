Serbian Feature Weekend With Pop Tops Local Box Office

BELGRADE: The premiere of the Serbian comedy Weekend With Pop / Vikend sa ćaletom, scripted and directed by Miroslav Momčilović and supported by Film Center Serbia , soared to the top of the local box office. Cinemas in Serbia remain open, following the prescribed operating regulations and restrictions.

The film scored 27,304 admissions and grossed 90,814 EUR / 10,672,904 RSD from 29 October to 8 November 2020. In comparison, the Spanish horror Malanta 32 came in second with 7,879 admissions over the same period of time. Weekend With Pop / Vikend sa Ćaletom is distributed by Megacom Filmm MCF, with 41 prints.

Upon learning that he’s critically ill and that he has only a few weeks left to live, Spoon, a middle-aged old-school Belgrade gangster, stuck in the time when he was in his prime, wishes to spend a weekend with Ognjen, his 11-year old son from his previous marriage. Since he hasn’t seen the boy for five years due to some „slight complications“ that earned him a restraining order, Spoon now tries to give him a crash course in what he deems important in life and street survival, as well as to eradicate all the traits he sees as soft, weak and deviant in his son.

The film was produced by Igor Turčinović through Brigada production company and coproduced by United Media. It was lensed by Dalibor Tonković. The cast is led by Nenad Jezdić, Bane Vidaković, Miodrag Miki Krstović and Vasa Vraneš.

The shooting took place from 29 June up to 15 August 2019 on location in Belgrade. Film Center Serbia granted the production with 170,000 EUR / 20 million RSD in September 2017.

Production information:

Brigada

Igor Turčinović (Brigada, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. )

Credits:

Director: Miroslav Momčilović

Scriptwriter: Miroslav Momčilović

DoP: Dalibor Tonković

Cast: Nenad Jezdić, Bane Vidaković, Miodrag Miki Krstović, Vasa Vraneš, Jelena Đukić, Anja Alač, Boris Milivojević, Katarina Radivojević, Svetlana Ceca Bojković, Srna Lango, Ana Radović, Marko Gvero, Bojan Lazarov and Miljan Davidović