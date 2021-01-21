FESTIVALS: Kustendorf International Film and Music Festival 2021 Set to Kick Off

BELGRADE: The 14th edition of the Kustendorf International Film and Music Festival will kick off on 22 January 2021 and run through 25 January via the online platform kustendorf.online. A total of 22 short films done mostly by young filmmakers are competing for the prizes this winter.

In all, 493 films from around the globe were submitted, and 18 fiction, 2 documentary and 2 animated films were selected for this year’s edition. The members of the international jury are Alice Rohrwacher, Predrag Miki Manojlović and Bruno Tarriere. The Veljko Filač Award for best cinematography goes to Michel Amathieu, a renowned DoP.

Three Serbian short films are in competition this year: Blue Frontier / Plava granica by Ivan Milosavljević, Elusiveness / Trkija by Marija Vulić and To Vasota / Za Vasotu by Petar Pešut.

The festival is organised by the Rasta International production company and it has been supported by the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia, and Mećavnik Grad.

Competition Programme:

All That’s Left (Belgium)

Directed by Hugo Salvaire

Birth Right (Israel)

Directed by Inbar Horesh

Blue Frontier (Serbia)

Directed by Ivan Milosavljević

Consuming Contemporary (North Macedonia)

Directed by Ana Aleksovska

Development (Montenegro)

Directed by Nikola Vučinić

Dévier (Germany)

Directed by Oona von Maydell

Elusiveness (Serbia)

Directed by Marija Vulić

Home Sweet Home (Poland)

Directed by Agata Puszcz

Meatophile (Iran)

Directed by Farid Haji

Nina (Bulgaria)

Directed by Hristo Simeonov

On The Boat (Kyrgizstan)

Directed by Baizak Mamataliev

Parade (Denmark)

Directed by Lena Milović

Pipo & Blind Love (France)

Directed by Hugo Le Gourrierec

Rain (Poland)

Directed by Piotr Milczarek

Return (Uzbekistan)

Directed by Rustam Khalikov

Rio (Russia)

Directed by Zhenia Kazankina

Sand (Poland)

Directed by Bartosz Tryzna

Swarm (Germany)

Directed by Stefan Koutzev

The Uncertain ONE (Moldavia)

Directed by Vera Suratel

The Verdict in the Case of K (Austria)

Directed by Özgür Anil

To Vasota (Serbia)

Directed by Petar Pešut

Towards Evening (Azerbaijan)

Directed by Teymur Hajiyev