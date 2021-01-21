FESTIVALS: Kustendorf International Film and Music Festival 2021 Set to Kick Off

In all, 493 films from around the globe were submitted, and 18 fiction, 2 documentary and 2 animated films were selected for this year’s edition. The members of the international jury are Alice Rohrwacher, Predrag Miki Manojlović and Bruno Tarriere. The Veljko Filač Award for best cinematography goes to Michel Amathieu, a renowned DoP.
Three Serbian short films are in competition this year: Blue Frontier / Plava granica by Ivan Milosavljević, Elusiveness / Trkija by Marija Vulić and To Vasota / Za Vasotu by Petar Pešut.
The festival is organised by the Rasta International production company and it has been supported by the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia, and Mećavnik Grad.
Competition Programme:
All That’s Left (Belgium)
Directed by Hugo Salvaire
Birth Right (Israel)
Directed by Inbar Horesh
Blue Frontier (Serbia)
Directed by Ivan Milosavljević
Consuming Contemporary (North Macedonia)
Directed by Ana Aleksovska
Development (Montenegro)
Directed by Nikola Vučinić
Dévier (Germany)
Directed by Oona von Maydell
Elusiveness (Serbia)
Directed by Marija Vulić
Home Sweet Home (Poland)
Directed by Agata Puszcz
Meatophile (Iran)
Directed by Farid Haji
Nina (Bulgaria)
Directed by Hristo Simeonov
On The Boat (Kyrgizstan)
Directed by Baizak Mamataliev
Parade (Denmark)
Directed by Lena Milović
Pipo & Blind Love (France)
Directed by Hugo Le Gourrierec
Rain (Poland)
Directed by Piotr Milczarek
Return (Uzbekistan)
Directed by Rustam Khalikov
Rio (Russia)
Directed by Zhenia Kazankina
Sand (Poland)
Directed by Bartosz Tryzna
Swarm (Germany)
Directed by Stefan Koutzev
The Uncertain ONE (Moldavia)
Directed by Vera Suratel
The Verdict in the Case of K (Austria)
Directed by Özgür Anil
To Vasota (Serbia)
Directed by Petar Pešut
Towards Evening (Azerbaijan)
Directed by Teymur Hajiyev