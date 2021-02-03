CIRCLE Women Doc Accelerator 2021 Calls for Projects

The programme will select up to 12 women filmmakers (directors and producers) with a strong creative documentary project in any stage of production (from development to rough cut) who are seeking further support to upgrade their professional skills, develop their films, and pitch them to a wider professional audience.

The programme consists of three sessions taking place 2-6 June in Montenegro, 22-26 September in Croatia, and in January 2020 at the WEMW/Trieste Film Festival. Due to the shifting nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sessions can be subject to change or to a shift to an online format.

Applications will be accepted through 28 February.