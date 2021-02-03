Serbian Oscar Bid Dara in Jasenovac Enters Distribution in USA

BELGRADE: Dara in Jasenovac / Dara iz Jasenovca, Serbia’s bid for the 2021 Oscars in the best international feature film category, will enter cinema distribution in the USA on 5 February 2021. The WWII drama directed by Predrag Antonijević will be distributed by Studio 101.

This feature, based on testimonies of survivors, is the story of a little girl (Dara) who is sent to the Holocaust extermination camp of Jasenovac, one of the Croatian fascist organisation Ustaše's concentration camps, where the Serbs were sent after the Kozara Mountain Offensive.

Dara in Jasenovac / Dara iz Jasenovca is an entirely Serbian production, produced by Dandelion Production Inc in coproduction with Film Danas and Komuna. It was supported by the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia and Film Center Serbia.

The script was written by Nataša Drakulić. The film’s DoP is Miloš Kodemo. The key characters are played by Biljana Čekić, Anja Stanić Ilić, Zlatan Vidović, Nikolina Friganović, Nataša Ninković, Vuk Kostić, Marko Janketić, Igor Đorđević, Tatjana Kecman, Bojan Žirović, and Jovo Maksić. The film was produced by Predrag Antonijević and Maksa Ćatović.

The distribution in Serbia is set for 22 April 2021. The local distributor is MCF Megacom Film. The film was originally set to premiere in early 2020 to mark the 75th anniversary of the escape of prisoners from the camp. It was postponed to October, and then postponed a second time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.