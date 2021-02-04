Serbian Feature The Pond to Be Distributed in USA

BELGRADE: The Serbian horror-thriller feature The Pond directed by Petar Pašić is scheduled to be distributed in the USA in February.

After an anthropology professor is kicked out from his university for claiming to be on the threshold of an apocalyptic discovery, someone or something is still interested in his work.

Dušan Bulić wrote the script in collaboration with Katarina Nikolić, Stefan Andrejić and Pašić. The DoP is Vladan Janković. The film is in Engish and the principal cast is led by Marco Canadea, Leslie Kunz, Paul Leonard Murray, Saha Bright, and Perina Turk. Nemanja Mosurović composed the music score for the film.

The film was produced by Aleksandar Babić and Tijana Dimić Pašić, through Belgrade’s production companies FilmING and Vanilla Film. It is set for VOD distribution in the USA by Scream Factory and Shout! Studios on 23 February 2021. The negotiations for distribution in other territories are underway.

The shooting took place during March and April of 2019 on locations in Serbia (Bela Crkva, Carska Bara, Belgrade). The budget has not been discolosed.

Production information:

FilmING

Vanilla Film

contact: Petar Pašić

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Petar Pašić

Scriptwriter: Dušan Bulić (in collaboration with Katarina Nikolić, Stefan Andrejić, Petar Pašić)

DoP: Vladan Janković

Cast: Marco Canadea, Leslie Kunz, Paul Leonard Murray