M-Appeal Acquires Serbian Feature The Celts Ahead of Berlinale 2021 Premiere

BELGRADE: The Berlin-based M-Appeal company acquired world distribution rights for the Serbian feature The Celts / Kelti ahead of its world premiere in the Panorama segment of the Berlinale 2021, set for the beginning of March. The film marks the feature debut of director Milica Tomović.

In the middle of the country’s breakup, three generations, equally hilarious and deranged, attend a child’s costume birthday party.

Milica Tomović directed The Celts / Kelti from the script she co-wrote with Tanja Šljivar. Dalibor Tonković was the DoP. The cast includes Dubravka Kovjanić, Stefan Trifunović, Nikola Rakočević, Milica Grujičić, Jelena Đokić, Slaven Došlo, Nada Šargin, Jovana Gavrilović, Olga Odanović, and Jovan Belobrković.

The film was produced by Vladimir Vasiljević, and Jelena Radenković is the executive producer. The Celts / Kelti was produced through the Belgrade-based EED Productions in coproduction with Film Danas, also based in Belgrade.

The shooting took four weeks, starting 8 March 2019, on locations in and near Belgrade. In July 2018 the production was supported by Film Center Serbia with a grant of 196,000 EUR / 23 mil RSD.

Milica Tomović previously directed the fiction short Transition / Tranizcija (also produced by EED Productions), which was screened at festivals in Toronto, Locarno, Cottbus, Cypress, Lebanon, and won the Heart of Sarajevo / Srce Sarajeva Award for the best fiction short at the Sarajevo Film Festival.