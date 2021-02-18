Serbian Thriller The Only Way Out Tops Local Box Office

The Only Way Out by Darko Nikolić

BELGRADE: The Serbian thriller The Only Way Out / Jedini izlaz, helmed by Darko Nikolić, topped the local box office charts by a landslide. In its first weekend in cinema distribution, it pulled 18,386 admissions and grossed nearly 63,000 EUR / 7,388,129 RSD. In comparison, the runner up John D. Hancock’s crime thriller The Little Things scored 2,058 admissions (in its third week).

Six years after her husband, a prominent Belgrade lawyer, died in a fire, Anja Kolar receives information that makes her question everything she thought she knew about the accident and about her own family as well. At the same time the sudden death of his best friend’s daughter draws police inspector Dejan Štbac into a whirpool of crimes, starting with the mysterious disappearance of a young female lawyer, which took place six years earlier.

Darko Nikolić directed from a script penned by Marko Popović. The director of photography is Miljan Milovanović. Anđelka Prpić, Ljubomir Bandović, Danica Maksimović, Janko Popović Volarić and Nikola Ristanovski lead the cast.

The film was produced by MarkoStantković through Stanković & sinovi. Film Center Serbia gave the project 272,000 EUR / 32 mil RSD in July 2018. It is distributed on 56 prints by Art Vista.

The shooting started on 24 September 2019 and took 14 shooting weeks on locations in Sesrbia and Croatia.

Serbian cinemas have remained open with some restrictions, after a closure that lasted from mid-March to September 2020.

Production Information:

Producer:

Stanković & sinovi

Credits:

Director: Darko Nikolić

Scriptwriter: Marko Popović

DoP: Miljan Milovanović

Cast: Anđelka Prpić, Ljubomir Bandović, Danica Maksimović, Janko Popović Volarić, Nikola Ristanovski, Milena Predić