House of Film Picks Up Serbia’s King Peter the First

BELGRADE: The LA-based distribution company House of Film has acquired world distribution rights for the Serbian history drama King Peter the First / Kralj Petar Prvi directed by Petar Ristovski. The film, supported by Film Center Serbia , was Serbia’s bid for the Oscar race in the best international film category for 2019. The film will be dubbed into English.

The true story of Serbian King Petar Karađorđević is set during WWI. Although they won their first two battles, the Serbian army, decimated and hungry, had to pull back across the frozen mountains of Albania. All seemed lost to King Petar, until he found solace in a vow he gave to one soldier's mother: to find her son among the lost soldiers and give him a pair of socks she made for him.

The project, which was adapted from the popular novel by Milovan Vitezović, won the Film Center Serbia 2017 contest focusing on national-themed feature film projects, receiving a grant of 39.9 m RSD / cca 330,000 EUR. The film is a coproduction from Serbia’s Zillion Film and Greece’s Steficon.

It marks the feature debut for the young director Petar Ristovski, son of actor Lazar Ristovski, who plays King Peter. The script was written by Vladimir Ćosić, Milovan Vitezović and Petar Ristovski. The director of photography is Dušan Joksimović. The director and writing team were also behind an 11-part TV series of the same title.

Production information:

Lazar Ristovski (Zillion Film)

Steficon

Credits:

Director: Petar Ristovski

Scriptwriters: Vladimir Ćosić, Milovan Vitezović, Petar Ristovski

DoP: Dušan Joksimović

Cast: Lazar Ristovski, Milan Kolak, Danica Ristovski, Ivan Vujić, Radovan Vujović, Aleksandar Vučković, Marko Todorović, Tanasije Uzunović, Branko Jerinić, Svetozar Cvetković, Nebojša Kundačina, Ljubiša Savanović, Marko Baćović, Ivan Marković, Ratko Ignjatov, Božidar Bekirović.