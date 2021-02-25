PRODUCTION: Serbian Director Mladen Đorđević’s Feature Labour Day in Production

BELGRADE: Director Mladen Đorđević started shooting his fourth feature Labour Day / Prvi maj on February 19. The film is a major Serbian production with coproducers from Bulgaria, Greece, Montenegro and Romania.

The plot follows a group of ex-workers of a recently-closed factory, who, in their fight for personal dignity, reach out to the supernatural. Mladen Đorđević himself describes his sophomore fiction feature as „a film about the potential for rebellion and the limitless power and strength we all carry hidden deep within us“.

Đorđević also wrote the script. Labour Day / Prvi maj is lensed by Dušan Grubin and the main roles are played by: Tamara Krcunović, Leon Lučev, Momo Pićurić, Ivan Đorđević, Szilvia Kriszan, Mirsad Tuka, Lidija Kordić, Tomislav Trifunović, Olivera Viktorović and Stefan Sterev.

The film is produced by Milan Stojanović (Sense Production), Mladen Đorđević, (Corona Film), Martichka Bozhilova (Agitprop), Maria Drandaki (Homemade Films), Ivan Marinović (Adriatic Western) and Anamaria Antoci (Tangaj Production).

The project was supported by Film Center Serbia with 255,000 EUR / 30 mil RSD, the Bulgarian National Film Centre, Greek Film Center, Film Centre Montenegro, and Eurimages.

The production is planned to wrap within 40 shooting days on locations in and in the vicinity of Belgrade and on Fruška Gora. Labour Day / Prvi maj is expected to premiere in 2022.

Production Information:

Producers:

Sense Production

Milan Stojanović:

Corona Film

Coproducers:

Agitprop

Homemade Films

Adriatic Western

Tangaj Production

Credits:

Director: Mladen Đorđević

Scriptwriter: Mladen Đorđević

DoP: Dušan Grubin

Cast: Tamara Krcunović, Leon Lučev, Momo Pićurić, Ivan Đorđević, Szilvia Kriszan, Mirsad Tuka, Lidija Kordić, Tomislav Trifunović, Olivera Viktorović, Stefan Sterev