UK/German/Serbian Feature Vampir Picked Up by Reel Suspects

BELGRADE: The Paris-based Reel Suspects distribution company has picked up the sales rights for the UK/German/Serbian horror feature Vampir. The film was shot in English and Serbian and it is the directorial feature debut for Branko Tomović, the versatile German and European actor of Serbian descent.

After witnessing a crime in London and looking for a place to hide for a while, Arnaut is offered a job by a charming yet ruthless local woman, to look after a cemetery in a small remote village in Serbia. He soon starts to have nightmarish visions and is frequently visited by a mysterious older woman, Baba Draga, who guides Arnaut into the darkness. Only the village priest seems to be trying to keep him safe from the sinister intentions of the villagers.

The director also wrote the script. Heath McWaters is the film's director of photography. The principle roles are played by Branko Tomović, Gorica Regodić, Joakim Tasić, and Eva Ras.

It is produced by UK’s Red Marked films and coproduced by Germany’s Vickermann Films and Serbia’s Dinaric Alps Productions. The producers are: Miloš Z. Vučković, Jean-Louis Alexandre and Dina Vickermann.

Vampir, conceived and announced as an arthouse vampire horror film, was mostly shot on location in rural parts of the central region of Serbia in the summer of 2020. The producers have not released any budget information.

Production information:

Producer:

Red Marked Films (UK)

Coproducers:

Vickermann Films (Germany)

Dinaric Alps Productions (Serbia)

Credits:

Director: Branko Tomović

Scriptwriter: Branko Tomović

DoP: Heath McWaters

Cast: Branko Tomović, Gorica Regodić, Joakim Tasić, Eva Ras, Judith Georgi, Nemanja Bajić