FESTIVALS: Belgrade’s FEST 2021 Pushed Back to May

The programme will present more than 70 premiere films from the current Serbian and world production through several separate segments in the venues of the Sava Centre, Kombank Hall, Youth Hall of Belgrade and Cineplexx Galerija Belgrade, all situated in the capital of Serbia.
The festival, traditionally held at the turn of February and March, habitually following the Berlin Film Festival, is organised by CEBEF - Belgrade Festival Center. This year’s theme is Back to the Future, aiming at the festival’s contribution to a sizable return of cinemagoers to film theatres.