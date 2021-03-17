FESTIVALS: Belgrade’s FEST 2021 Pushed Back to May

BELGRADE: The 49th FEST International Film Festival in Belgrade, the largest and the most popular film festival in Serbia, has delayed its 2021 edition. The new festival dates are 7 - 21 May 2021.

The programme will present more than 70 premiere films from the current Serbian and world production through several separate segments in the venues of the Sava Centre, Kombank Hall, Youth Hall of Belgrade and Cineplexx Galerija Belgrade, all situated in the capital of Serbia.

The festival, traditionally held at the turn of February and March, habitually following the Berlin Film Festival, is organised by CEBEF - Belgrade Festival Center. This year’s theme is Back to the Future, aiming at the festival’s contribution to a sizable return of cinemagoers to film theatres.