Italy’s Ierovolino Entertainment Opens Two Animation Studios in Serbia

BELGRADE: The international film and television production company Iervolino Entertainment, founded in Rome in 2011 by Andrea Iervolino, recently opened Iervolino Studios , an animation company based in Serbia, with the main focus on creating high-quality short animated content for streaming platforms.

Iervolino Studios operates in two locations today, in Belgrade and Novi Sad, employing 73 talented creatives – storyboard artists, 3D and 2D animators, graphic designers, editors, screenwriters, modelers, IT developers, composers, producers, directors and many more. Ierovolino Entertainment plans to invest 100 million EUR in the production of animated content, 8,5 million in the company’s infrastructure, and hire around 600 creative professionals.

Employees from Iervolino Studios are already working on the production of animated films for the global market, including the short animated series Puffins, whose main character is voiced by famous Johnny Depp. The series is broadcast on the Amazon Prime and Apple TV digital platforms.

The presence of Iervolino Studios in Serbia began in 2020, with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Serbia, and a Memorandum of Cooperation with the production company Archangel Digital Studios, owned by the revered actor and producer Miloš Biković.

Iervolino Studios plans to support the development of animation and film in Serbia through cooperation with the education sector, support for initiatives and projects in the film industry, and socially responsible projects and activities, by investing in education and training of employees.