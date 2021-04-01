Film Center Serbia Prioritises PCR Testings for Film Crews in Serbia

BELGRADE: Film Center Serbia ( FCS ) is making the PCR testing for film crews a priority, and in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture and Information , it is supporting the filmmaking trade associations and guilds in organising group vaccinations for their members.

Since May 2020, when the official and compulsory healthcare guidelines regarding filmmaking during the pandemic were established, Film Center Serbia has been formally aiding film crews to get PCR testing as priority groups.

According to the official data, more than a million of Serbian citizens have been vaccinated by the beginning of March 2021, reaching 95% of those who had applied for the vaccination up to that point. The goal is to reach two million vaccinated persons. Serbia has one of the highest inoculation rates in Europe, mainly thanks to the government's large purchases of the Sinopharm vaccine from China and the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. The country also is using the vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca.

Over 2 million people in the country of 7 million have so far received at least one shot.

