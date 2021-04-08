MCF Group Opens Third Multiplex in Serbia

BELGRADE: MCF Group will open Multiplex Cine Grand MCF in the Delta Planet shopping centre in Niš, the third largest town in Serbia, on 22 April 2021.

The Cine Grand MCF multiplex will have five screens with 750 chairs, laser projectors and Dolby ATMOS surround sound system of the latest generation.

MCF Group also operates Cine Grand Rakovica and The Kombank Hall / Kombank dvorana, both located in Belgrade.

Cinemas in Serbia have been open since early September 2020 with frequently changing restrictions and limitations. At the moment, all cinemas including the ones in shopping malls (shopping malls are closed except for the cinemas) are allowed to operate till 9 pm each day.