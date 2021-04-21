PRODUCTION: Young Serbian Director Siniša Cvetić in Production with Debut Feature

BELGRADE: The young Serbian film director Siniša Cvetić is currently in production with his debut feature Usekovanje. The feature is produced by Belgrade’s Košutnjak Film and it is being shot for the most part in the company’s studio. The film is supported by Film Center Serbia .

Usekovanje paints a portrait of a family and of Jovan, its youngest member and black sheep. The entire story takes place in just one day, in one apartment, during the celebration of the Beheading of St. John the Baptist. John's parents are hiding the fact that they are getting divorced from their son and their guests, and John is hiding from them that he is using drugs while hoping that aliens will save him from the hopeless and meaningless existence on Earth.

Cvetić is directing from the script written by David Jakovljević. The key roles are played by: Pavle Mensur, Bojan Žirović, Aleksandra Balmazović, Aleksandra Pleskonjić Ilić, Momčilo Pićurić, Marko Grabež, Dubravka Kovjanić, Milica Janevski, Anita Ognjanović, Jovana Gavrilović, Zlatan Vidović and Aleksandar Đurica.

Zoran Janković is producing through his Belgrade-based Košutnjak Film. The executive producer is Višnja Nikitin. Film Center Serbia supported the project with roughly 170,000 EUR / 20 m RSD in May 2020 in its official contest focusing solely on debut features.

The shooting is planned to wrap by the end of April 2021, whereas the premiere is expected to take place during the autumn of 2021.

Production Information:

Košutnjak Film (Serbia)

Košutnjak Film (Serbia)
Contact Person: Višnja Niktin

Credits:

Director: Siniša Cvetić

Scriptwriters: David Jakovljević

DoP: Marko Milovanović

Cast: Pavle Mensur, Bojan Žirović, Aleksandra Balmazović, Aleksandra Pleskonjić Ilić, Momčilo Pićurić, Marko Grabež, Dubravka Kovjanić, Milica Janevski, Anita Ognjanović, Jovana Gavrilović, Zlatan Vidović, Aleksandar Đurica