FESTIVALS: FEST 2021 Invites Audiences to Return to Belgrade Cinemas

    BELGRADE: The 49th FEST International Film Festival in Belgrade, the largest and the most popular film festival in Serbia, will present 71 Serbian premieres, including both domestic and foreign productions, from 6 to 16 May 2021. The festival, which will be held physically, has already sold more than 90,000 tickets.

    The festival will take place under the slogan Back to the Future, aiming at contributing to the sizable return of people to cinemas.

    The organiser of the festival, the Belgrade Festivals Centre – CEBEF, appealed to the audience to get a vaccine before the festival starts.

    FEST 21 will take place in several major venues around the Serbian capital city: the Sava Centre, the Kombank Hall, the Belgrade Youth Hall, and the Cineplexx Galerija, the last one including two major screening halls in the most modern multiplex in this country.

    According to Jugoslav Pantelić, the festival’s art director, FEST 2021 will present 71 Serbian premieres, 20 debut films, 19 films directed by women and eight films dealing with LGBTQ themes.

    INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION:

    The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia, France, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Turkey)
    Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania

    Enfant terrible (Germany)
    Directed by Oskar Roehler

    Miss Marx (Italy, Belgium)
    Directed by Susanna Nicchiarelli

    Loan Shark / Lihvar (Serbia)
    Directed by Nemanja Ćeranić
    Produced by Tracktor Film
    Supported by Film Center Serbia

    El Cazador (Argentina)
    Directed by Marco Berger

    La Nuit des Rois (Ivory Coast, Canada, Sénégal, France)
    Directed by Philippe Lacôte

    Oasis / Oaza (Serbia, Slovenia, the Netherlands, France, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
    Directed by Ivan Ikić
    Produced by SENSE Production
    Coproduced by Kepler Film (NL), Tramal Films (SL), SCCA / Pro.ba (BH),  Les Films d’Antoine (FR)
    Supported by Film Center Serbia

    Palm Springs (USA)
    Directed by Max Barbakow

    Monday (USA, UK, Greece)
    Directed by Argyris Papadimitropoulos

    You Know Him (Turkey, Serbia)
    Directed by Ercan Kesal
    Produced by Ay Yapim (RS)
    Coproduced by Living Pictures, Poyraz Film (TR), Thalia Production (TR)
    Supported by Film Center Serbia

    Preparations to Be Together for an Unknown Period of Time / Felkészülés meghatározatlan ideig tartó együttlétre (Hungary)
    Directed by Lili Horvát
    Produced by Post Restante
    Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary

    Bad Tales (Italy, Switzerland)
    Directed by Damiano D’Innocenzo, Fabio D’Innocenzo

    Tereza 37 (Croatia)
    Directed by Danilo Šerbedžija
    Produced by Focus Media
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    Kids Run (Germany)
    Directed by Barbara Ott

    Deadlock / Zastoj (Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia)
    Directed by Vinko Möderndorfer
    Produced by Forum Ljubljana
    Coproduced by Delirium (Serbia), Sektor Film (North Macedonia)
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia , the North Macedonia Film Agency

    The Living Man / Živ čovek (Serbia, Germany, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Oleg Novković
    Produced by Produkcija SALT
    Coproduced by Ostlicht filmproduktion GmbH (Germany) and The Chouchkov Brothers (BG)
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Centre

    The Dawn / Zora (Croatia, Italy)
    Directed by Dalibor Matanić
    Produced by Kinorama
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

