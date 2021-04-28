FESTIVALS: FEST 2021 Invites Audiences to Return to Belgrade Cinemas

The festival will take place under the slogan Back to the Future, aiming at contributing to the sizable return of people to cinemas.
The organiser of the festival, the Belgrade Festivals Centre – CEBEF, appealed to the audience to get a vaccine before the festival starts.
FEST 21 will take place in several major venues around the Serbian capital city: the Sava Centre, the Kombank Hall, the Belgrade Youth Hall, and the Cineplexx Galerija, the last one including two major screening halls in the most modern multiplex in this country.
According to Jugoslav Pantelić, the festival’s art director, FEST 2021 will present 71 Serbian premieres, 20 debut films, 19 films directed by women and eight films dealing with LGBTQ themes.
INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION:
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia, France, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Turkey)
Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania
Enfant terrible (Germany)
Directed by Oskar Roehler
Miss Marx (Italy, Belgium)
Directed by Susanna Nicchiarelli
Loan Shark / Lihvar (Serbia)
Directed by Nemanja Ćeranić
Produced by Tracktor Film
Supported by Film Center Serbia
El Cazador (Argentina)
Directed by Marco Berger
La Nuit des Rois (Ivory Coast, Canada, Sénégal, France)
Directed by Philippe Lacôte
Oasis / Oaza (Serbia, Slovenia, the Netherlands, France, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Ivan Ikić
Produced by SENSE Production
Coproduced by Kepler Film (NL), Tramal Films (SL), SCCA / Pro.ba (BH), Les Films d’Antoine (FR)
Supported by Film Center Serbia
Palm Springs (USA)
Directed by Max Barbakow
Monday (USA, UK, Greece)
Directed by Argyris Papadimitropoulos
You Know Him (Turkey, Serbia)
Directed by Ercan Kesal
Produced by Ay Yapim (RS)
Coproduced by Living Pictures, Poyraz Film (TR), Thalia Production (TR)
Supported by Film Center Serbia
Preparations to Be Together for an Unknown Period of Time / Felkészülés meghatározatlan ideig tartó együttlétre (Hungary)
Directed by Lili Horvát
Produced by Post Restante
Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary
Bad Tales (Italy, Switzerland)
Directed by Damiano D’Innocenzo, Fabio D’Innocenzo
Tereza 37 (Croatia)
Directed by Danilo Šerbedžija
Produced by Focus Media
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
Kids Run (Germany)
Directed by Barbara Ott
Deadlock / Zastoj (Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia)
Directed by Vinko Möderndorfer
Produced by Forum Ljubljana
Coproduced by Delirium (Serbia), Sektor Film (North Macedonia)
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia , the North Macedonia Film Agency
The Living Man / Živ čovek (Serbia, Germany, Bulgaria)
Directed by Oleg Novković
Produced by Produkcija SALT
Coproduced by Ostlicht filmproduktion GmbH (Germany) and The Chouchkov Brothers (BG)
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Centre
The Dawn / Zora (Croatia, Italy)
Directed by Dalibor Matanić
Produced by Kinorama
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre