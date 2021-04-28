FESTIVALS: FEST 2021 Invites Audiences to Return to Belgrade Cinemas

BELGRADE: The 49th FEST International Film Festival in Belgrade, the largest and the most popular film festival in Serbia, will present 71 Serbian premieres, including both domestic and foreign productions, from 6 to 16 May 2021. The festival, which will be held physically, has already sold more than 90,000 tickets.

The festival will take place under the slogan Back to the Future, aiming at contributing to the sizable return of people to cinemas.

The organiser of the festival, the Belgrade Festivals Centre – CEBEF, appealed to the audience to get a vaccine before the festival starts.

FEST 21 will take place in several major venues around the Serbian capital city: the Sava Centre, the Kombank Hall, the Belgrade Youth Hall, and the Cineplexx Galerija, the last one including two major screening halls in the most modern multiplex in this country.

According to Jugoslav Pantelić, the festival’s art director, FEST 2021 will present 71 Serbian premieres, 20 debut films, 19 films directed by women and eight films dealing with LGBTQ themes.

INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION:

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia, France, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Turkey)

Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania

Enfant terrible (Germany)

Directed by Oskar Roehler

Miss Marx (Italy, Belgium)

Directed by Susanna Nicchiarelli

Loan Shark / Lihvar (Serbia)

Directed by Nemanja Ćeranić

Produced by Tracktor Film

Supported by Film Center Serbia

El Cazador (Argentina)

Directed by Marco Berger

La Nuit des Rois (Ivory Coast, Canada, Sénégal, France)

Directed by Philippe Lacôte

Oasis / Oaza (Serbia, Slovenia, the Netherlands, France, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Ivan Ikić

Produced by SENSE Production

Coproduced by Kepler Film (NL), Tramal Films (SL), SCCA / Pro.ba (BH), Les Films d’Antoine (FR)

Supported by Film Center Serbia

Palm Springs (USA)

Directed by Max Barbakow

Monday (USA, UK, Greece)

Directed by Argyris Papadimitropoulos

You Know Him (Turkey, Serbia)

Directed by Ercan Kesal

Produced by Ay Yapim (RS)

Coproduced by Living Pictures, Poyraz Film (TR), Thalia Production (TR)

Supported by Film Center Serbia

Preparations to Be Together for an Unknown Period of Time / Felkészülés meghatározatlan ideig tartó együttlétre (Hungary)

Directed by Lili Horvát

Produced by Post Restante

Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary

Bad Tales (Italy, Switzerland)

Directed by Damiano D’Innocenzo, Fabio D’Innocenzo

Tereza 37 (Croatia)

Directed by Danilo Šerbedžija

Produced by Focus Media

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Kids Run (Germany)

Directed by Barbara Ott

Deadlock / Zastoj (Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia)

Directed by Vinko Möderndorfer

Produced by Forum Ljubljana

Coproduced by Delirium (Serbia), Sektor Film (North Macedonia)

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia , the North Macedonia Film Agency

The Living Man / Živ čovek (Serbia, Germany, Bulgaria)

Directed by Oleg Novković

Produced by Produkcija SALT

Coproduced by Ostlicht filmproduktion GmbH (Germany) and The Chouchkov Brothers (BG)

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Centre

The Dawn / Zora (Croatia, Italy)

Directed by Dalibor Matanić

Produced by Kinorama

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre