FNE at FEST 2021: The Living Man

BELGRADE: The first of the announced six Serbian feature films to have their national premiere at FEST 2021 is the Serbian/German/Bulgarian coproduction The Living Man / Živ čovek directed by Oleg Novković. The film premiered internationally at the Cottbus Film Festival in December 2020.

Belgrade rocker and former member of the cult band “Sons“ Igor Đelić-Đela, lives with his wife Sunčica, with whom he has a lot of problems, but also many years spent together. In the chaos of everyday life, due to a woman's disturbing confession and news prepared for him by his teenage daughter, he realises that he wants to change his life. He decides to start all over again, and maybe even try to correct some mistakes from the past. However, a series of unforeseen events takes him in a different direction.

Oleg Novković directed his sixth feature film from the script penned by his frequent collaborator Milena Marković. The cast includes: Nikola Đuričko, Nada Šargin, Bojan Žirović, Jana Bjelica, Filip Hajduković, Iva Milanović, Tanja Bošković, Branko Cvejić, Miodrag Krstović, Marta Bjelica and Sonja Kolačarić.

The film was produced by Uroš Lazić and Ljiljana Đuričko through Serbia’s Produkcija SALT in coproduction with Germany’s Ostlicht filmproduktion GmbH and Bulgaria’s The Chouchkov Brothers.

It was supported by Film Center Serbia, Germany’s MDM Fund and the Bulgarian National Film Center. In Serbia, the film will be distributed by Taramount Film.

FEST, the largest and most popular film festival in Serbia, takes place 7-16 May 2021.

Production Information:

Producer:

Produkcija SALT (Serbia)

Ljiljana Đuričko: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Ostlicht filmproduktion (Germany)

The Chouchkov Brothers (Bulgaria)

Credits:

Director: Oleg Novković

Scriptwriter: Milena Marković

DoP: Miladin Čolaković

Editor: Lazar Predojev

Original music: Vojislav Aralica

Cast: Nikola Đuričko, Nada Šargin, Bojan Žirović, Jana Bjelica, Filip Hajduković, Iva Milanović, Tanja Bošković, Branko Cvejić, Miodrag Krstović, Marta Bjelica, Sonja Kolačarić