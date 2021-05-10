FNE at FEST 2021: Oasis

BELGRADE: Ivan Ikić’s sophomore feature Oasis / Oaza will have its national premiere in the main competition of the 49th edition of FEST 2021. The film is a a coproduction between Serbia, Slovenia, the Netherlands, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and France.

Upon her arrival at an institution for people with mental disabilities, Maria becomes fast friends with the equally fiery Dragana. When it becomes clear that they are both in love with the more withdrawn Robert, their relationship gradually grows into a dangerous game of hide-and-seek to win him over. Being condemned to a lifetime of hiding away from society, the three teenagers' profound longing for independence and human connection takes hold.

Ikić directed from his own script and the key roles are played by: Marijana Novakov, Tijana Marković, Valentino Zenuni, Maruša Majer and Goran Bogdan.

The film was produced by Milan Stojanović through SENSE Production in coproduction with the Netherlands’ Kepler Film, Slovenia’s Tramal Films, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s SCCA / Pro.ba and France’s Les Films d’Antoine.

The production was supported by Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Center, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Sarajevo Cinema Fund, Creative Europe - MEDIA and Eurimages. The reported budget was 670,000 EUR.

The film was shot on locations in Belgrade from May 2018 to October 2019.

Oasis premiered internationally in the Venice Days programme of the Venice Film Festival 2020. The Athens-based Heretic Outreach is handling the sales, while Fame Solutions will release the film in Serbia.

Production Information:

Producer:

SENSE Production (Serbia)

SENSE Production (Serbia)
Milan Stojanović

Marija Stojanović

Coproducers:

Kepler Film (the Netherlands)

Tramal Films (Slovenia)

SCCA / Pro.ba (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Les Films d’Antoine (France)

Credits:

Director: Ivan Ikić

Scriptwriter: Ivan Ikić

DoP: Miloš Jaćimović

Cast: Marijana Novakov, Tijana Marković, Valentino Zenuni, Maruša Majer, Goran Bogdan