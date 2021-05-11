11-05-2021

FNE at FEST 2021: Life of a Mutt

By
    BELGRADE: The Serbian long documentary-animated film Life of a Mutt / Prizori iz života džukca by writer/director Tanja Brzaković will screen in the FEST Fokus programme of the 49th edition of FEST, which takes place in Belgrade 7-16 May 2021. The project was supported by Film Center Serbia.

    Through seven scenes, the film follows the destinies of stray dogs from the margins of our society, leading us to reconsider our attitude towards them. Through the seven “wandering“ characters that we follow at different ages, from birth to old age, we witness their dignified struggle for survival. By combining documentary material, animation and acting interpretation of the thoughts of our heroes, we get to know lives between disappointment and hope, quite similar to ours.

    Nebojša Miljković produced through Talas Film. The animation parts are done by Vuk Palibrk. The cast consists of: Jelena Bosanac, Anica Dobra, Momčilo Bajagić Bajaga, Mirjana Karanović, Iskra Brajović, Dejana Bačko, Milica Tričković, Jelena Miljković, Milica Đuran and Lena Subotić.

    The production started at the end of 2018 and it was completed in February 2020, whereas the postproduction lasted until April 2021.

    Production Information:

    Life of a Mutt by Tanja BrzakovićProducer:
    Talas Film (Serbia)
    Nebojša Miljković: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

    Credits:
    Director: Tanja Brzaković
    Scriptwriter: Tanja Brzaković
    DoPs: Boško Đorđević, Aleksandar Kalezić and Tanja Brzaković
    Cast: Jelena Bosanac, Anica Dobra, Momčilo Bajagić Bajaga, Mirjana Karanović, Iskra Brajović, Dejana Bačko, Milica Tričković, Jelena Miljković, Milica Đuran, Lena Subotić

