FNE at FEST 2021: The Spring Poem

BELGRADE: The Spring Poem / Prolećna pesma by writer/director Natalija Avramović will have its national premiere in the FEST Fokus Programme of the 49th FEST 2021, which is running in Belgrade 7-16 May 2021.

Petra, a young director and a single mother, is trying to normalise her life after divorce. She is preparing to make a film about the poet Desanka Maksimović, but her father’s death stirs many conflicts in her of which she has not been aware. When she gets romantically involved with Vuk, her life becomes an emotional and sexual roller coaster.

The cast includes: Mihaela Stamenković, Ivan Đorđević Džudi, Đorđe Đoković, Milan Kolak, Svetozar Cvetković, Danica Maksimović, Ana Mandić, Gavrilo Avramović, Dušan Stanikić, Miloš Milovanović, Radovan Vujović.

The film is an independent 100% Serbian coproduction produced by Natalija Avramović through Nacija in coproduction with Nada Savić through Besne slike.

The Spring Poem was shot during the summer of 2019 and in August 2020 on locations in Belgrade and Kragujevac in Serbia, as well as in Ada Bojana (Montenegro).

FAME Solutions will release the film in Serbia.

Production Information:

Producer:

Nacija (Serbia)

Coproducer:

Besne slike (Serbia)

Nada Savić

Credits:

Director: Natalija Avramović

Scriptwriters: Natalija Avramović, Ljubinka Stojanović

Cast: Mihaela Stamenković, Ivan Đorđević Džudi, Đorđe Đoković, Milan Kolak, Svetozar Cvetković, Danica Maksimović, Ana Mandić, Gavrilo Avramović, Dušan Stanikić, Miloš Milovanović, Radovan Vujović.