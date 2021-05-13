FNE at FEST 2021: Kreka: Dreamcatcher

BELGRADE: The 49th edition of FEST will wrap in Belgrade on 16 May 2021 with the screening of the Serbian biographical documentary Kreka: Dreamcatcher / Kreka: Lovac na snove by Slobodan Ivetić. The film is about Miljen Kljaković Kreka, the most respected Serbian production designer of his generation.

Kreka: Dreamcatcher follows the career of Miljen Kljaković Kreka, revealing at the same time the beauty and importance of film scenography. The production designer who has made an invaluable contribution to domestic and world film creation, with his story, along with previously unpublished materials from his personal archive and conversations with the most eminent authors of the seventh art, reveals elusive moments behind the film camera.

Miljen Kljaković Kreka has worked with revered directors including Emir Kusturica, Jean-Pierre Jeneut, Uli Edel, Majid Majidi, Ademir Kenović, and won prestigious international awards for his achievements.

Slobodan Ivetić both scripted and directed. The film features: Miljen Kreka Kljaković, Johnny Depp, Majid Majidi, Vittorio Storaro, Barry Levinson, Brian Helgeland, Matti Leshem, Ridley Scott, Sergio Mimica - Gezzan, Ken Follet, Rola Bauer, Jerry Lewis, Goran Marković, Srđan Karanović, Slobodan Šijan, Goran Paskaljević, Dušan Kovačević, Ademir Kenović.

The film was produced by Jadranka Blanuša through Belgrade’s Centar Film. Film Center Serbia and the Cultural Center of the Republic of Iran’s Embassy supported the project.

Kreka: Dreamcatcher will be screened in the main programme at FEST 2021, but out of competition.

Production information:

Producer:

Centar Film (Serbia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Slobodan Ivetić

Scriptwriter: Slobodan Ivetić

DoP: Ratko Kušić

Editor: Oblak Jurišin Kaufman

Cast: Miljen Klljaković Kreka, Johnny Depp, Barry Levinson, Vittorio Storaro, Emir Kusturica, Majid Majidi, Brian Helgeland, Slobodan Šijan, Goran Paskaljević, Goran Marković, Srđan Karanović