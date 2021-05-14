PRODUCTION: Serbian Actress Mirjana Karanović Develops Sophomore Feature

BELGRADE: The revered Serbian actress Mirjana Karanović is developing her second feature film Mother Mara / Majka Mara, which has recently received production support from Film Fund Luxembourg. Mirjana Karanović will star in this coproduction between Serbia, Luxembourg, Slovenia, Montenegro, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Mara (50), a successful businesswoman and single mother, suddenly loses her son Nemanja (18) to a heart attack. Incapable of dealing with the loss of her only child, she shuts herself out from her family and friends. She buries the trauma deep inside and when she meets Milan (25), she agrees to a no-strings-attached physical relationship with him.

Mother Mara / Majka Mara is to be produced by Snežana van Houwelingen through Serbia’s This and That Productions in coproduction with Paul Thiltges and Adrien Chef through Luxembourg’s PTD, Vladimir Bulajić through Slovenia’s December, Nemanja Bečanović through Montenegro’s VHS and Damir Ibrahimović through Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Deblokada.

At the moment the estimated budget is approximately 1 m EUR. According to the film’s key producer, the shooting is expected to commence in the spring of 2022.

The project has recently received a production grant of 200,000 EUR from Film Fund Luxembourg. Previously, it had obtained production grants from Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Centre of Montenegro, the Sarajevo Film Fund and the MEDIA - Creative Europe programme.

Mirjana Karanović’s directorial debut feature A Good Wife / Dobra žena, also produced by This and That Productions, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2016.

Production Information:

Producer:

This and That Productions (Serbia)

Snežana van Houwelingen: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

PTD (Luxembourg)

December (Slovenia)

VHS (Montenegro)

Deblokada (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Credits:

Director: Mirjana Karanović

Scriptwriter: Ognjen Sviličić, Maja Pelević

DoP: Erol Zubčević

Cast: Mirjana Karanović