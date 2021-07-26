26-07-2021

The Worst Person in the World and Bad Blood Win 28th European Film Festival Palić

    BELGRADE: The 28th edition of the European Film Festival Palić in the north region of Serbia, which wrapped on 23 July 2021, awarded it top prize to the Norwegian film The Worst Person in the World. The Serbian film Bad Blood won the Audience Award.

    More than 130 European film productions  were screened in 15 programme sections during the festival organised by Open University Subotica / Otvoreni univerzitet Subotica.

    The award winners:

    Best film of the Main Competition Programme:
    The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
    Directed by Joachim Trier 

    Tower of Palić Award for the best director:
    Ferit Karahan for Brother’s Keeper / Okul Tıraşı (Turkey, Romania)
    Produced by Asteros Film
    Coproduced by Flama Booking
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre 

    Special mention:
    The Mauritanian (UK)
    Directed by Kevin Macdonald 

    International film critics jury:

    Best film in the Parallels and Encounters programme:
    Nun of Your Business (Croatia, Serbia)
    Directed by Ivana Marinić Kragić
    Produced by Marinis Media
    Coproduced by Set Sail Films
    Supported by Croatian Audiovisual Center, Film Center Serbia 

    Special mention:
    A Boy (Russia)
    Directed by Vitaly Akimov

    The FIPRESCI Jury:

    The best film of the Main Competition Programme:
    The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
    Directed by Joachim Trier 

    The Gorki List Audience Award:
    Bad Blood / Nečista krv – Greh predaka (Serbia)
    Directed by Milutin Petrović
    Produced by This and That Productions
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, MEDIA Creative Europe

