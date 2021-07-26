The Worst Person in the World and Bad Blood Win 28th European Film Festival Palić

More than 130 European film productions were screened in 15 programme sections during the festival organised by Open University Subotica / Otvoreni univerzitet Subotica.
The award winners:
Best film of the Main Competition Programme:
The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
Directed by Joachim Trier
Tower of Palić Award for the best director:
Ferit Karahan for Brother’s Keeper / Okul Tıraşı (Turkey, Romania)
Produced by Asteros Film
Coproduced by Flama Booking
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre
Special mention:
The Mauritanian (UK)
Directed by Kevin Macdonald
International film critics jury:
Best film in the Parallels and Encounters programme:
Nun of Your Business (Croatia, Serbia)
Directed by Ivana Marinić Kragić
Produced by Marinis Media
Coproduced by Set Sail Films
Supported by Croatian Audiovisual Center, Film Center Serbia
Special mention:
A Boy (Russia)
Directed by Vitaly Akimov
The FIPRESCI Jury:
The best film of the Main Competition Programme:
The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
Directed by Joachim Trier
The Gorki List Audience Award:
Bad Blood / Nečista krv – Greh predaka (Serbia)
Directed by Milutin Petrović
Produced by This and That Productions
Supported by Film Center Serbia, MEDIA Creative Europe