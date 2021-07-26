The Worst Person in the World and Bad Blood Win 28th European Film Festival Palić

BELGRADE: The 28th edition of the European Film Festival Palić in the north region of Serbia, which wrapped on 23 July 2021, awarded it top prize to the Norwegian film The Worst Person in the World. The Serbian film Bad Blood won the Audience Award.

More than 130 European film productions were screened in 15 programme sections during the festival organised by Open University Subotica / Otvoreni univerzitet Subotica.

The award winners:

Best film of the Main Competition Programme:

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Directed by Joachim Trier

Tower of Palić Award for the best director:

Ferit Karahan for Brother’s Keeper / Okul Tıraşı (Turkey, Romania)

Produced by Asteros Film

Coproduced by Flama Booking

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre

Special mention:

The Mauritanian (UK)

Directed by Kevin Macdonald

International film critics jury:

Best film in the Parallels and Encounters programme:

Nun of Your Business (Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Ivana Marinić Kragić

Produced by Marinis Media

Coproduced by Set Sail Films

Supported by Croatian Audiovisual Center, Film Center Serbia

Special mention:

A Boy (Russia)

Directed by Vitaly Akimov

The FIPRESCI Jury:

The best film of the Main Competition Programme:

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Directed by Joachim Trier

The Gorki List Audience Award:

Bad Blood / Nečista krv – Greh predaka (Serbia)

Directed by Milutin Petrović

Produced by This and That Productions

Supported by Film Center Serbia, MEDIA Creative Europe