Serbian Director Kosta Đorđević Shoots His New Feature Sweet Sorrow

BELGRADE: Production of the feature titled Sweet Sorrow / Žal started in Belgrade on July 28. It is being directed by Serbian helmer Kosta Đorđević, it marks his third feature film and it is being done as a coproduction between Serbia and Croatia.

A teenager is organising his grandmother's funeral in order to try to impress and seduce the girl he is in love with, cheating everyone around him, and most of all his mother, whom he is in a complex relationship and constant conflict with, eventually realising that the only person he has actually cheated on is himself.

Kosta Đorđević also wrote the script for Sweet Sorrow / Žal. Bojana Andrić SAS is helming it, Vladimir Gojun is the film’s editor and the key roles are played by Pavle Čemerikić, Denis Murić, Alisa Radaković, Branka Katić, Pavle Mensur, Dubravka Kovjanić...

Miloš Ivanović is producing it. Sweet Sorrow / Žal is being produced by Belgrade’s Kinematografska Kuća in coproduction with Marinis Media from Croatia. The film project has already been supported by Film Center Serbia and MEDIA Creative Europe. Film Center Serbia has supported it with cca 229.000 eur / 27 mil RSD.

The film is to be shot on various locations around the capital of Serbia and the production is expected to finish by the end of August this year.

Production Information:

Producers:

Kinematografska Kuća (Serbia)

Contact person: Miloš Ivanović

Coproduced by:

Marinis Media (Croatia)

Credits:

Director: Kosta Đorđević

Scriptwriter: Kosta Đorđević

DoP: Bojana Andrić SAS

Cast: Pavle Čemerikić, Denis Murić, Alisa Radaković, Branka Katić, Pavle Mensur, Dubravka Kovjanić