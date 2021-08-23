French/Serbian Doc Landscapes of Resistance Gets USA Digital Distribution

BELGRADE: New York-based distribution company Grasshopper has acquired USA non-theatrical and digital distributions rights for Marta Poivoda’s long documentary Landcapes of Resistance / Pejzaži otpora. The French/Serbian coproduction was awarded the Heart of Sarajevo for best documentary at the 27th Sarajevo Film Festival .

The film tells the story of Sonja, who was one of the first female partisans in Yugoslavia and a member of the resistance in Auschwitz. For over ten years, Popivoda and Sonja’s granddaughter, co-writer Ana Vujanović, recorded their conversations with the former resistance fighter. The documentary travels through the landscapes of her revolutionary past, as her memories start to intertwine with the filmmakers’ own confrontation with rising fascism in Europe today.

Marta Popivoda wrote the script together with Ana Vujanović.

The film premiered in the competition programme of the Rotterdam IFF last winter, and received awards at the Jeonjou IFF, the Thessaloniki Documentary Festival and Cinema du Réel in Paris. The domestic premiere has been set for the Belgrade’s Beldocs International Documentary Film FF 9-16 September 2021.

Landscapes of Resistance was produced by Jasmina Sijerčić for France’s Bocalupo Films together with Dragana Jovović and Marta Popivoda for Serbia’s Theory at Work. Film Center Serbia and the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia supported the project. Bocalupo Films is handling the sales.