BELGRADE: More than 100 documentaries and VR/AR content will be presented at the 14th Beldocs International Documentary Film Festival , which will be held in Belgrade 9-16 September 2021. The festival will take place in person (indoor and outdoor), and most of the films will also be available online.

Eleven titles were selected for the International Competition and seven for the local competition.

The festival is again accompanied by an Industry programme.

Russian director and Artdocfest founder Vitaly Mansky and Serbian director and Golden Bear winner Želimir Žilnik are among the guests.

