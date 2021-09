BELGRADE: More than 65 industry professionals from over 30 countries will participate in Beldocs Industry, which will be held in a hybrid format 9-15 September 2021 within the14th Beldocs International Documentary Film Festival .

The industry programme includes Beldocs in Progress and Serbian Docs in Progress pitching sessions, which will showcase 10 and five projects, respectively.

Beldocs Industry activities are supported by the Creative Europe MEDIA programme, Film Center Serbia, DOK Serbia and the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia.

