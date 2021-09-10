FNE Oscar Watch 2022: Oasis To Represent Serbia in Oscar Race

BELGRADE: Oasis, the sophomore feature by writer/director Ivan Ikić, has been selected as Serbia’s candidate for the 94th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category. The film is a coproduction between Serbia, Slovenia, the Netherlands, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and France.

Oasis is set in a real-life institution for young people with learning difficulties and follows three teenagers with a profound longing for independence and human connection.

The main characters are played by Marijana Novakov, Tijana Marković, Valentino Zenuni, Maruša Majer and Goran Bogdan.

The film was produced by Milan Stojanović and Marija Stojanović through SENSE Production in coproduction with the Netherlands’ Kepler Film, Slovenia’s Tramal Films, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s SCCA / Pro.ba and France’s Les Films d’Antoine.

The production was supported by Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Center, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Sarajevo Cinema Fund, Creative Europe - MEDIA and Eurimages.

Oasis premiered internationally in the Venice Days programme of the Venice Film Festival 2020.

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony is due on 27 March 2022.