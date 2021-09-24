BOX OFFICE: Biopic Toma Dominates Serbian Box Office

BELGRADE: Dragan Bjelogrlić's biopic Toma, starring Milan Marić and focusing on the life and music of the legendary Serbian and Yugoslav folk singer Toma Zdravković, has topped Serbia’s box office by a landslide, pulling 91,042 admissions, which is nearly nine times the result the runner-up, UIP’s The Baby Boss 2: Family Business, racked up over the same period of 16 - 22 September 2021.

In comparison, last month the most recent Serbian premiere feature Bad Blood / Nečista krv – Greh predaka directed by Milutin Petrović and produced by This and That Production had 27,274 admissions during its first week (26 August - 2 September 2021).

Toma, which was released by Art Vista in 45 prints, has grossed approximately 340,560 EUR / 40,081,532 RSD.

Zoran Lisinac is the co-director of the film. The script was written by Nikola Pejaković and Zoran Lisinac. Dragan Bjelogrlić and Maja Todorović co-wrote it, and Hajdana Baletić, Ranko Božić and Dejan Stojiljković also collaborated on the script.

The cast includes Tamara Dragičević, Petar Benčina, Andrija Kuzmanović, Sanja Marković, Paulina Manov, Milan Kolak, Mirjana Karanović and Denis Murić.

The film was produced by Dragan Bjelogrlić and Željko Joksimović through Cobra Film and Minacord, respectively. The production was supported by Film Center Serbia and Telekom Srbija.