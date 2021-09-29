Serbian Firefly Opens London Office

BELGRADE: The Serbian production company Firefly Productions has opened an office in London, which will be led by former BBC and Channel 4 executive Kate Snell.

The company, which now has a long string of new projects in various stages of development and production, is also planning to produce TV series in English. This will come with the adaptations of hit novels Rabies by Borislav Pekić and Fatal Ally by Tim Sebastian, which are both planned as international productions. “Both productions, whose directors are to be revealed soon, will be shot in English and Firefly has been looking for international coproducers for these two exquisitely demanding projects with high coproducing potential”, Ivana Miković told FNE.

Firefly Productions was founded in 2018 and now it is being led by Ivana Miković, former CEO of Radio Television of Serbia, and Boban Jevtić, the former head of Film Center Serbia.