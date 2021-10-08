Gordan Matić’s Bullets over Marseille Enters Cinema Distribution in Serbia

BELGRADE: The Serbian black and white courtroom drama Bullets over Marseille / Pucnji u Marseju by Gordan Matić will have its Belgrade premiere on 9 October 2021, commemorating the anniversary of the assassination of the Serbian and Yugoslav King Aleksandar in Marseilles on that date in 1934.

Bullets over Marseille / Pucnji u Marseju is a historical court drama about the trial of the terrorists who killed King Alexandar of Yugoslavia and French Minister of Foreign Affairs Louis Barthou. This murder changed the future of the European continent.

Gordan Matić and Vladimir Andrić wrote the script based on true events. The cast includes: Tihomir Stanić, Vladimir Aleksić, Svetozar Cvetković, Gordan Kičić, Strahinja Blažić, Đorđe Đoković, Nikola Šurbanović, Tamara Aleksić, Tamara Krcunović, Nikola Milojević, Vladan Živković, David Tasić Daf and Marko Marković.

Matić and Ivanović also produced the film through the RE-KREATIVNO DUD and Krupni plan, respectively. Jordančo Petkovski is the executive producer. The project was supported by the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia and Film Center Serbia, both prior to Matić’s engagement in the FCS. Gordan Matić has been the head of Film Center Serbia since July 2019.

Regionally and internationally Bullets over Marseille / Pucnji u Marseju premiered within the scopes of the Montenegro Film Festival and the Sarajevo Film Festival, and it was part of the Film Encounters Festival, which took place in the Serbian town of Niš in August 2021.

The film will be released theatrically on the day following the premiere in the Serbian capital. Bullets Over Marseille / Pucnji u Marseju is being self-distributed.

Production Information:

RE-KREATIVNO DUD (Serbia)

Krupni plan (Serbia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Gordan Matić

Scriptwriters: Gordan Matić, Vladimir Andrić

DoP: Dušan Ivanović

Editor: Aleksandar Popović

Composer: Marko Matović

Cast: Tihomir Stanić, Vladimir Aleksić, Svetozar Cvetković, Gordan Kičić, Strahinja Blažić, Đorđe Đoković, Nikola Šurbanović, Tamara Aleksić, Tamara Krcunović, Nikola Milojević, Vladan Živković, David Tasić Daf, Marko Marković.