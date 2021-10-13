PRODUCTION: Serbian/CroatianThriller Isolation Starring Miloš Biković in Production

BELGRADE: The Serbian/Croatian thriller Isolation / Izolacija directed by Marko Backović is currently in production. The film stars Miloš Biković, the most popular Serbian actor at the moment, who is also one of the producers.

Jovan is a young biologist full of enthusiasm, who suddenly gets a well-paid job of monitoring animal migrations in a forest. On a remote mountain, he takes care of the cameras that capture wild animals. At one point, a mysterious man appears in the recordings and Jovan begins to suspect that he is being spied on. As time goes on in isolation, night visits, strange phone calls and inexplicable sounds will gradually drag him into paranoia and fright. Marko Backović penned the script along with Marko Jocić.

The cast includes Miodrag Miki Krstović, Anica Dobra, Mladen Andrejević and Marko Mak Pantelić.

Marko Jocić is producing through Viktorija Film together with Miloš Biković through Archangel Digital, Ivor Hadžiabdić through Livada Produkcija and Milan Todorović through Talking Wolf Productions.

Film Center Serbia supported the project with approximately 247,000 EUR / 29 m RSD in May 2019.

Shooting started in the Tara Mountains on 6 October 2021 and is expected to wrap on 2 November 2021.

Production Information:

Producers:

Viktorija Film (Serbia)

Marko Jocić: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Archangel Digital (Serbia)

Livada Produkcija (Croatia)

Talking Wolf Productions (Serbia)

Credits:

Director: Marko Backović

Scriptwriters: Marko Backović, Marko Jocić

DoP: Đorđe Stojiljković

Editor: Andrijana Krčmar

Cast: Miloš Biković, Miodrag Miki Krstović, Anica Dobra, Mladen Andrejević, Marko Mak Pantelić