BOX OFFICE: Serbian Biopic Toma Scores Over Half a Million Admissions Domestically

BELGRADE: Dragan Bjelogrlić's biopic Toma, starring Milan Marić and focusing on the life and music of the legendary Serbian and Yugoslav folk singer Toma Zdravković, had 555,546 admissions and 2,111,093 EUR / 247,994,555 RSD gross in Serbia, according to the latest box office results covering the period from 14 to 17 October 2021. The film had 701,205 admissions in total together with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The film topped Serbia’s box office by a landslide, pulling 91,042 admissions in the week of 16 - 22 September 2021.

Toma also broke the 2021 record in Bosnia and Herzegovina with 40,877 admissions and 112,900 EUR / 220,815 BAM gross in its first week. It was released by Oskar film in 41 cinemas throughout Bosnia and Herzegovina on 23 September 2021.

Art Vista is currently distributing the film in Serbia in 73 prints. Since 2010, only two more Serbian feature films have reached half a million admissions or more, with South Wind / Južni vetar (Režim) still holding the top position with 618,415 admissions.

Toma was co-directed by Zoran Lisinac and produced by Dragan Bjelogrlić and Željko Joksimović through Cobra Film and Minacord, respectively. The production was supported by Film Center Serbia and Telekom Srbija.