BOX OFFICE: Serbian Biopic Toma Scores Over Half a Million Admissions Domestically

The film topped Serbia’s box office by a landslide, pulling 91,042 admissions in the week of 16 - 22 September 2021.
Toma also broke the 2021 record in Bosnia and Herzegovina with 40,877 admissions and 112,900 EUR / 220,815 BAM gross in its first week. It was released by Oskar film in 41 cinemas throughout Bosnia and Herzegovina on 23 September 2021.
Art Vista is currently distributing the film in Serbia in 73 prints. Since 2010, only two more Serbian feature films have reached half a million admissions or more, with South Wind / Južni vetar (Režim) still holding the top position with 618,415 admissions.
Toma was co-directed by Zoran Lisinac and produced by Dragan Bjelogrlić and Željko Joksimović through Cobra Film and Minacord, respectively. The production was supported by Film Center Serbia and Telekom Srbija.