PRODUCTION: Vuk Ršumović Shoots His Sophomore Feature Dwelling Among Gods

BELGRADE: The Serbian writer/director Vuk Ršumović is currently shooting his sophomore feature Dwelling Among Gods / Šetnja među bogovima, a coproduction between Serbia, Italy and Croatia. The script is based on a true event from 2015 and it is also a new reading of the ancient tragedy Antigone.

A young Afghan woman comes to Belgrade at the height of the migrant wave and learns that her younger brother drowned in the river three weeks earlier. Then her struggle begins to bury him under her full name.

Ršumović penned the script together with Momirić Turudić. The main role is played by Fereshteh Hosseini, an Iranian actress coming from Afghanistan. The cast also includes Nikola Ristanovski, Reza Akhlaghi, Vule Marković, Branka Katić and Miloš Timotijević.

Mirko Bojović is producing through BaBoon Production in coproduction with Italy’s Nightswim and Croatia’s Kinorama. The production has been supported by the respective national funds: Film Center Serbia, MIBAC, and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, as well as by Eurimages.

Ršumović’s directorial debut No One’s Child / Ničije dete, produced by Art & Popcorn, and coproduced by BaBoon Production and Kinorama, won four awards at the 2014 Venice Film Festival: the Audience Award, the International Critics' Week Award, the Fedeora Award, and the FIPRESCI Prize.

Dwelling Among Gods / Šetnja među bogovima is expected to have its world premiere by the end of the summer of 2022.

Production Information:

Producer:

BaBoon Production (Serbia)

Coproducers:

Nightswim (Italy)

Kinorama (Croatia)

Credits:

Director: Vuk Ršumović

Scriptwriters: Vuk Ršumović, Momir Turudić

DoP: Damjan Radovanović

Editors: Aleksandar Stanojević, Mirko Bojović

Cast: Fereshteh Hosseini, Nikola Ristanovski, Reza Akhlaghi, Vule Marković, Branka Katić, Miloš Timotijević