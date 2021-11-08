Pluto Film Acquires Srđan Dragojević’s Heavens Above

BELGRADE: The Berlin-based distribution company Pluto Films has acquired sales rights for Srđan Dragojević’s latest feature Heavens Above / Nebesa. The film had its world premiere in the main international competition programme (Concorso internazionale) of the 2021 Locarno Film Festival. The feature will enter regular cinema distribution in Serbia on 18 November. The local distributor is MCF Megacom Film .

Heavens Above / Nebesa is a dark comedy told through three stories of one family and spanning over three decades (1993, 2001, 2026). Stojan is as dull and simple as he is kindhearted. When a freak accident while changing a light bulb puts a glowing halo above his head, he quickly becomes the new attraction around town. His strong-willed wife Nada isn’t at all amused about the unwanted attention amongst their neighbours. After several tries, nothing can remove the shining annoyance and turn her husband back to his former unremarkable self. Stojan, the unwilling saint, begins to like his new lifestyle and quickly turns to sinister crimes.

The script was written by Dragojević and based on Marcel Ayme’s stories. The film is a coproduction between Serbia, Croatia, Germany, Slovenia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and North Macedonia.

Heavens Above / Nebesa runs for 123 minutes.

Production Information:

Producer:

Delirum Films Beograd (Serbia)

Coproducers:

Studio DIM (Croatia)

Sektor Film (North Macedonia)

Forum Ljubljana (Slovenia)

Max Film (Montenegro)

Novi Film (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Contact: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Supported by: Film Center Serbia, Croatian Audiovisual Centre – HAVC, Macedonian Film Agency, Film Center of Montenegro, Macedonian Film Agency, Slovenian Film Centre, Film Fund Sarajevo, MDM Fund and ZDF/Arte

Credits:

Director: Srđan Dragojević

Scriptwriter: Srđan Dragojević

DoP: Dušan Joksimović

Editor: Petar Marković

Cast: Goran Navojec, Ksenija Marinković, Bojan Navojec, Nataša Marković, Sana Kostić, Radoslav Rale Milenković, Miloš Samolov, Nela Mihailović, Nikola Pejaković, Srđan Žika Todorović, Miloš Timotijević, Anđelka Prpić, Ana Mandić