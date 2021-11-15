Six Feature Film Projects From Serbia at Paris Coproduction Market

BELGRADE: Six Serbian feature film projects will be presented at a coproduction market held in Paris 17 - 19 November 2021, organised by Film Center Serbia , the French Center for Film and Moving Images (CNC) and the French Institute in Serbia .

The presentation stems from the Accord on Cinematographical Coproduction between the Republic of France and the Republic of Serbia, officially signed during Emmanuel Macron’s formal visit to Belgrade on 15 July 2019, furthering the already successful cooperation between Serbia and France in the field of cinematography. The Accord aims at strengthening the cooperation in the field of film industry and putting the legal framework of film cooperation between the two countries into more practical use.

During two days of intensive programme and meetings, the director and producer of each of these six projects will have the opportunity to present the project to French producers and distributors, potential partners for cooperation.

The selected projects are:

78 Days / 78 dana

Director: Emilija Gašić

Production company: Set Sail Films

Spite/ Inat

Director: Andrijana Stojković

Production company: Baboon production

Folk Drama / Narodna drama

Director: Mirjana Karanović

Production company: This and That Productions

Surrogate / Surogat

Director: Vuk Bogdanović

Production company: ETM production

In Safe Hands / U sigurnim rukama

Director: Ivica Vidanović

Production company: Hypnopolis

Vasilisa The Beautiful / Vasilisa Prekrasna

Director: Zikica Jovanovic

Production company: Film Club Prokuplje