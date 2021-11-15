Six Feature Film Projects From Serbia at Paris Coproduction Market

The presentation stems from the Accord on Cinematographical Coproduction between the Republic of France and the Republic of Serbia, officially signed during Emmanuel Macron’s formal visit to Belgrade on 15 July 2019, furthering the already successful cooperation between Serbia and France in the field of cinematography. The Accord aims at strengthening the cooperation in the field of film industry and putting the legal framework of film cooperation between the two countries into more practical use.
During two days of intensive programme and meetings, the director and producer of each of these six projects will have the opportunity to present the project to French producers and distributors, potential partners for cooperation.
The selected projects are:
78 Days / 78 dana
Director: Emilija Gašić
Production company: Set Sail Films
Spite/ Inat
Director: Andrijana Stojković
Production company: Baboon production
Folk Drama / Narodna drama
Director: Mirjana Karanović
Production company: This and That Productions
Surrogate / Surogat
Director: Vuk Bogdanović
Production company: ETM production
In Safe Hands / U sigurnim rukama
Director: Ivica Vidanović
Production company: Hypnopolis
Vasilisa The Beautiful / Vasilisa Prekrasna
Director: Zikica Jovanovic
Production company: Film Club Prokuplje