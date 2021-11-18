Lightdox Acquires Serbian/Croatian/Czech Museum of Revolution

BELGRADE: The Switzerland-based company Lightdox has acquired Museum of the Revolution / Muzej revolucije, the long documentary debut of Serbian director Srđan Keča, ahead of its world premiere in the Luminous (programme focusing solely on world premiere films) segment of the ongoing edition of IDFA in Amsterdam. The film will be competing for the Best First Film Award. It is a Serbian/Croatian/Czech cooroduction.

The documentary is set in Belgrade, where there were plans in 1961 to build a grand museum as a tribute to Socialist Yugoslavia. Meant to "safeguard the truth" about the Yugoslav people, the plan never got beyond the construction of the basement. The derelict building now tells a very different story from the one envisioned by its initiators 60 years ago. In the damp, pitch-dark space live the outcasts of a society reshaped by capitalism. In detail, “Museum of the Revolution” follows a girl who earns cash by cleaning car windows with her mother. Meanwhile, the child develops a close friendship with an old woman who also lives in the basement. Against the background of a transforming city, the three women find refuge in each other.

Srđan Keča both directed and shot this film, which he also edited along with Hrvoslav Brkušić. Hrvoje Nikšić composed the film’s score.

This long documentary was produced by Srđan Keča and Vanja Jambrović, and coproduced by Lukáš Kokeš. Museum of Revolution / Muzej revolucije was produced through Serbia’s UZROK production house, in coproduction with Croatia’s RESTART and Prague’s nutprodukce.The project was supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, Film Center Serbia, the Sundance Institute Documentary Film Program, with the support from Just Films/Ford Foundation and the Open Society Foundations, the European Union’s Creative MEDIA programme, Croatian Radiotelevision, the HAVC - Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Czech Film Fund, and Geo Television.