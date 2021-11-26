FESTIVALS: Auteur Film Festival 2021 Opens in Belgrade

The festival will extend beyond the Serbian capital for the first time and some of its programme will be screened in ten cities and towns across Serbia (Novi Sad, Leskovac, Niš, Bor, Smederevo, Požarevac, Subotica, Lazarevac, Jagodina and Bačka Palanka).
The 27th Auteur Film Festival will host domestic premiers of two recent Serbian films: Milica Tomović’s feature debut Celts / Kelti and Janko Baljak’s long documentary ŽŽŽ - Journal About Želimir Žilnik / ŽŽŽ – Žurnal o Želimiru Žilniku (produced by Arbos), both screened at the Sarajevo Film Festival earlier this year.
The festival has been supported by The Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia, Film Center Serbia and the City of Belgrade.
Competition programme:
107 Mothers / Cenzorka (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Ukraine)
Directed by Punkchart films
Produced by Punkchart films
Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Slovakia, Endorfilm, Arthouse Traffic, Peter Kerekes Film, Hypermarket Film
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic, Eurimages, the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture
The Elegy of Laurel / Elegija lovora (Montenegro, Serbia)
Directed by Dušan Kasalica
Produced by Meander Film
Coproduced by Non-Aligned Films
Captain Volkonogov Escaped / Kapitan Volkonogov bezhal (Russia, Estonia, France)
Directed by Natasha Merkulova, Aleksey Chupov
Produced by Look-Film / Place of Power
Coproduced by Kinovista, Homeless Bob Production
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute
Pilgrims / Pilgrimai (Lithuania)
Directed by Laurynas Bareisa
Produced by After School
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre
Inventory / Inventura (Slovenia)
Directed by Darko Sinko
Produced by December
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europa MEDIA, RE-ACT, Studio Viba Film
Shen Kong / Out of This World (China)
Directed by Guan Chen
Celts / Kelti (Serbia)
Directed by Milica Tomović
Produced by EED productions
Coproduced by Film Danas
Supported by Film Center Serbia
Great Freedom / Grosse Freiheit (Austria, Germany)
Directed by Sebastian Meise
Reflection / Vidblysk (Ukraine)
Directed by Valentyn Vasyanovych
Unclenching the Fists (Russia)
Directed by Kira Kovalenko
Feathers (Egypt, Netherlands, Greece, France)
Directed by Omar El Zohairy
The Great Movement / El Gran Movimiento (Bolivia, Qatar, France, Switzerland, United Kingdom)
Directed by Kiro Russo