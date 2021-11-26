26-11-2021

FESTIVALS: Auteur Film Festival 2021 Opens in Belgrade

    BELGRADE: The 27th edition of the Auteur Film Festival – Festival autorskog filma in Belgrade kicks off on 26 November and runs through 3 December 2021. This year, it will present and screen more than 80 films divided into 11 segments, including two new ones: Ekoskop, containing films on ecological issues, and Raw, focusing on genre-wise arthouse feature films.

    The festival will extend beyond the Serbian capital for the first time and some of its programme will be screened in ten cities and towns across Serbia (Novi Sad, Leskovac, Niš, Bor, Smederevo, Požarevac, Subotica, Lazarevac, Jagodina and Bačka Palanka).

    The 27th Auteur Film Festival will host domestic premiers of two recent Serbian films: Milica Tomović’s feature debut Celts / Kelti and Janko Baljak’s long documentary ŽŽŽ - Journal About Želimir Žilnik / ŽŽŽ – Žurnal o Želimiru Žilniku (produced by Arbos), both screened at the Sarajevo Film Festival earlier this year.

    The festival has been supported by The Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia, Film Center Serbia and the City of Belgrade.

    Competition programme:

    107 Mothers / Cenzorka (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Ukraine)
    Directed by Punkchart films
    Produced by Punkchart films
    Coproduced by the Radio and Television of SlovakiaEndorfilm, Arthouse Traffic, Peter Kerekes Film, Hypermarket Film
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak RepublicEurimages, the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture

    The Elegy of Laurel / Elegija lovora (Montenegro, Serbia)
    Directed by Dušan Kasalica
    Produced by Meander Film
    Coproduced by Non-Aligned Films

    Captain Volkonogov Escaped / Kapitan Volkonogov bezhal (Russia, Estonia, France)
    Directed by Natasha Merkulova, Aleksey Chupov
    Produced by Look-Film / Place of Power
    Coproduced by Kinovista, Homeless Bob Production 
    Supported by the Estonian Film Institute

    Pilgrims / Pilgrimai (Lithuania)
    Directed by Laurynas Bareisa
    Produced by After School
    Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

    Inventory / Inventura (Slovenia)
    Directed by Darko Sinko
    Produced by December
    Coproduced by RTV Slovenija
    Supported by the Slovenian Film CentreCreative Europa MEDIARE-ACTStudio Viba Film

    Shen Kong / Out of This World (China)
    Directed by Guan Chen

    Celts / Kelti (Serbia)
    Directed by Milica Tomović
    Produced by EED productions
    Coproduced by Film Danas
    Supported by Film Center Serbia

    Great Freedom / Grosse Freiheit (Austria, Germany)
    Directed by Sebastian Meise

    Reflection / Vidblysk (Ukraine)
    Directed by Valentyn Vasyanovych

    Unclenching the Fists (Russia)
    Directed by Kira Kovalenko

    Feathers (Egypt, Netherlands, Greece, France)
    Directed by Omar El Zohairy

    The Great Movement / El Gran Movimiento (Bolivia, Qatar, France, Switzerland, United Kingdom)
    Directed by Kiro Russo

