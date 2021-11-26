FESTIVALS: Auteur Film Festival 2021 Opens in Belgrade

BELGRADE: The 27th edition of the Auteur Film Festival – Festival autorskog filma in Belgrade kicks off on 26 November and runs through 3 December 2021. This year, it will present and screen more than 80 films divided into 11 segments, including two new ones: Ekoskop, containing films on ecological issues, and Raw, focusing on genre-wise arthouse feature films.

The festival will extend beyond the Serbian capital for the first time and some of its programme will be screened in ten cities and towns across Serbia (Novi Sad, Leskovac, Niš, Bor, Smederevo, Požarevac, Subotica, Lazarevac, Jagodina and Bačka Palanka).

The 27th Auteur Film Festival will host domestic premiers of two recent Serbian films: Milica Tomović’s feature debut Celts / Kelti and Janko Baljak’s long documentary ŽŽŽ - Journal About Želimir Žilnik / ŽŽŽ – Žurnal o Želimiru Žilniku (produced by Arbos), both screened at the Sarajevo Film Festival earlier this year.

The festival has been supported by The Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia, Film Center Serbia and the City of Belgrade.

Competition programme:

107 Mothers / Cenzorka (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Ukraine)

Directed by Punkchart films

Produced by Punkchart films

Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Slovakia, Endorfilm, Arthouse Traffic, Peter Kerekes Film, Hypermarket Film

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic, Eurimages, the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture

The Elegy of Laurel / Elegija lovora (Montenegro, Serbia)

Directed by Dušan Kasalica

Produced by Meander Film

Coproduced by Non-Aligned Films

Captain Volkonogov Escaped / Kapitan Volkonogov bezhal (Russia, Estonia, France)

Directed by Natasha Merkulova, Aleksey Chupov

Produced by Look-Film / Place of Power

Coproduced by Kinovista, Homeless Bob Production

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute

Pilgrims / Pilgrimai (Lithuania)

Directed by Laurynas Bareisa

Produced by After School

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

Inventory / Inventura (Slovenia)

Directed by Darko Sinko

Produced by December

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europa MEDIA, RE-ACT, Studio Viba Film

Shen Kong / Out of This World (China)

Directed by Guan Chen

Celts / Kelti (Serbia)

Directed by Milica Tomović

Produced by EED productions

Coproduced by Film Danas

Supported by Film Center Serbia

Great Freedom / Grosse Freiheit (Austria, Germany)

Directed by Sebastian Meise

Reflection / Vidblysk (Ukraine)

Directed by Valentyn Vasyanovych

Unclenching the Fists (Russia)

Directed by Kira Kovalenko

Feathers (Egypt, Netherlands, Greece, France)

Directed by Omar El Zohairy

The Great Movement / El Gran Movimiento (Bolivia, Qatar, France, Switzerland, United Kingdom)

Directed by Kiro Russo