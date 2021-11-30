Soul Food Acquires Serbian/Croatian Being Human Isn’t So Bad

BELGRADE: Belgrade-based Soul Food has acquired world sales rights for Dušan Kovačević’s latest feature Being Human Isn’t So Bad / Nije loše biti čovek ahead of its domestic premiere, scheduled for 7 December. The film is about to enter regular cinema distribution two days later. The local distributor is MCF Megacom Film .

Since the dawn of time, every person has asked themselves at least once about the existence of the afterlife. Is there any hope that we could find ourselves in this world once again and see everyone we loved? Are we, maybe, going to see this world one more time through the eyes of another living creature? And in this other lifetime, are we going to correct the mistakes made in this one? The film Being Human Isn’t So Bad offers one of the possible answers through reincarnation, a concept inherent to many nations’ religions, beliefs, and customs. Some will believe this tragicomic story, some will watch it with a smile, but surely everyone will secretly hope that our earthly demise is not final and that there is hope for another life...

Dušan Kovačević, who has been considered the leading Serbian dramatist for the past four decades, directed from his own script. Goran Volarević is the feature’s director of photography and Ivana Fumić is the editor. Momčilo Bajagić-Bajaga composed the score. The cast includes Vojin Ćetković, Branka Katić, Nenad Jezdić, Hristina Popović, Gordan Kičić, Lena Kovačević, Andrija Milošević, Srđan Todorović, Mira Banjac, Milan Gutović, Andrija Kuzmanović, Boris Milivojević

The film is a Serbian/Croatian coproduction, supported by both Film Center Serbia and HAVC – Croatian Audiovisual Centre. It was produced by Miroslav Mogorović and coproduced by Vanja Sremac through Art & Popcorn and Terminal 3, respectively. It was also coproduced by Contrast Studios and Cinnamon Film. Stefan Mladenović is the executive producer.

