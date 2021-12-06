FESTIVALS: Omar El Zohairy Wins 2021 Auteur Film Festival in Belgrade

BELGRADE: Omar El Zohairy’s feature Feathers won the Grand Prix at the 27th edition of the Author's Film Festival , which was officially closed in Belgrade’s Kombank Hall on 3 December 2021.

The award ceremony was followed by the festival screening of the national premiere of The Journal on Želimir Žilnik / ŽŽŽ- Žurnal Želimiru Žilniku, the long documentary on the esteemed Serbian film auteur Želimir Žilnik, directed by Janko Baljak, produced by Arbos and supported by Film Center Serbia.

More than 80 films were screened, divided into 11 segments, including two new ones: Ekoskop, containing films on ecological issues, and Raw / Sirovo, focusing on genre-wise arthouse feature films.

The festival extended beyond the Serbian capital for the first time and some of its programme was screened in ten cities and towns across Serbia (Novi Sad, Leskovac, Niš, Bor, Smederevo, Požarevac, Subotica, Lazarevac, Jagodina and Bačka Palanka).

The festival was supported by the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia, Film Center Serbia and the City of Belgrade.

Full list of winners:

"Aleksandar Petković" award for best cinematography:

Pablo Paniagui for The Great Movement / El Gran Movimiento (Bolivia).

Special award/mention within the Brave Balkan section:

In Between / Në Mes (Kosovo*)

Directed by Samir Karahoda

Best film award within the Brave Balkan section:

Country of Hot Waters / Melegvizek országa (Hungary)

Directed by Ivan and Igor Buharov

Produced by Álomvadász

Vlada Petrić award for the most cinemastic scene:

Unclenching the Fists (Russia)

Directed by Kiri Kovalenko

Main competition programme:

Grand Prix:

Feathers (Egypt, Netherlands, Greece, France)

Directed by Omar El Zohairy

Special awards/mentions:

Great Freedom / Grosse Freiheit (Austria, Germany)

Directed by Sebastian Maize



107 Mothers / Cenzorka (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Ukraine)

Directed by Peter Kerekes

Produced by Punkchart films

Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Slovakia, Endorfilm, Arthouse Traffic, Peter Kerekes Film, Hypermarket Film

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic, Eurimages, the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture

Gordan Mihić Award for best screenplay:

Unclenching the Fists (Russia)

Written by Kiri Kovalenko, Anton Yarush, Lyubov Mulmenko

Directed by Kiri Kovalenko

Best director award:

The Great Movement / El Gran Movimiento (Bolivia)

Directed by: Kiro Russo

Lifetime achievement award:

Goran Marković