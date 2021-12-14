PRODUCTION: Mirjana Karanović’s Sophomore Feature Mother Mara Wins Eurimages Coproduction Grant

BELGRADE: The popular and esteemed Serbian actress Mirjana Karanović is developing her second feature film Mother Mara / Majka Mara. The project has recently received support of 170,000 EUR from Eurimages . Mirjana Karanović will star in this coproduction between Serbia, Luxembourg, Slovenia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Switzerland.

Mara (50), a successful businesswoman and single mother, suddenly loses her son Nemanja (18) to a heart attack. Incapable of dealing with the loss of her only child, she shuts herself out from her family and friends. She buries the trauma deep inside and when she meets Milan (25), she agrees to a no-strings-attached physical relationship with him.

Mother Mara / Majka Mara is being produced by Snežana van Houwelingen through Serbia’s This and That Productions in coproduction with Paul Thiltges and Adrien Chef through Luxembourg’s PTD, Vladimir Bulajić through Slovenia’s December, Nemanja Bečanović through Montenegro’s VHS, Damir Ibrahimović through Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Deblokada and Andrea Štaka through Switzerland's Oko Film.

The project obtained production grants from Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Centre of Montenegro, the Sarajevo Film Fund, Film Fund Luxembourg, Switzerlands’ Ministry of Culture, and the MEDIA - Creative Europe programme.

The shooting is expected to begin in 2022, as reported to FNE by the film’s key producer.

Mirjana Karanović’s directorial debut feature A Good Wife / Dobra žena, also produced by This and That Productions, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2016.

Production Information:

Producer:

This and That Productions (Serbia)

Snežana van Houwelingen

Coproducers:

PTD (Luxembourg)

December (Slovenia)

VHS (Montenegro – no website)

Deblokada (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Oko Film (Switzerland)

Credits:

Director: Mirjana Karanović

Scriptwriter: Ognjen Sviličić, Maja Pelević

DoP: Erol Zubčević

Cast: Mirjana Karanović