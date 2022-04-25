PRODUCTION: Serbian Director Ivan Jović in Postproduction with Sophomore Feature

Director Ivan Jović and actor Ivan Bosiljčić on the set of Shadows of the Mediterranean

BELGRADE: Serbian director Ivan Jović is currently in postproduction with his sophomore feature Shadow of the Mediterranean / Senoviti Mediteran, a Serbian/Greek coproduction shot both in Serbia and Greece by Slovenian DoP Simon Tanšek.

After years of travelling as a street artist and performing as a living statue, Lazar finds himself on a small Mediterranean island. He starts to miss home. His departure from the island is complicated by an inability to communicate with the Island’s awkward administration. The tedious process of collecting documentation turns into a re-examination of life’s meaning and deep secrets hidden from oneself.

“This story deals with most of the topics that are obsessively important to me: the topic of death, first of all, and then the topic of human freedom, the drama of the relationship between man and God, man and neighbour, which I primarily conceive as a drama of freedom”, scriptwriter Monja Jović told FNE.

The major roles are played by Ivan Bosiljčić, Žarko Radić, Judita Franković Brdar and Nebojša Dugalić.

Ivan Jović is also producing through Serbia’s Terirem produkcija in coproduction with View Master Films from Greece. No budget details have been disclosed so far. Film Center Serbia supported the project with approximately 270,000 EUR / 31.6 m RSD in May 2019.

The film was shot in Serbia from 14 to 27 July 2021 and in Greece from 4 to 11 April 2022.

Shadow of the Mediterranean is expected to premiere during the first half of 2023.

Production Information:

Producer:

Terirem produkcija (Serbia)

Monja Jović: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducer:

View Master Films (Greece)

Credits:

Director: Ivan Jović

Scriptwriter: Monja Jović

DoP: Simon Tanšek

Editor: Aleksandar Jaćić

Music: Vassilis Tsabropoulos, Nektaria Karantzi

Cast: Ivan Bosiljčić, Žarko Radić, Judita Franković Brdar, Nebojša Dugalić