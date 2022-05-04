Dean Devlin’s American SF TV Series The Ark Currently Shoots in Serbia

BELGRADE: Dean Devlin's new space-themed TV show The Ark has officially begun production with its main cast. The principal photography is taking place at the PFI Studios in Belgrade.

The Ark was ordered straight-to-series in late January 2022 with a 12-episode order from the SyFy channel.

The story takes place 100 years in the future, when humanity has turned to colonising planets in an effort to survive. The first of these interstellar missions, fittingly dubbed Ark One, suffers a catastrophic event that leads to a massive amount of destruction and death. With a year still left before the ship reaches its intended destination, the crew must pool their resources together to see the cosmic journey through to the bitter end.

“The Ark is a perfect fit for SYFY audiences and we know fans will gravitate to this heart-racing story from Dean Devlin, one of the most accomplished and respected sci-fi writers working today,” emphasised Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCU Entertainment and Streaming, when the show was first announced. “With the recent success of both Resident Alien and Chucky, the network is home to several of the most creative storytellers working in all of television.”

The show’s main cast includes Christie Burke, Richard Fleeshman, Reece Ritchie, Stacey Read and Ryan Adams.

Jonathan Glassner serves as co-showrunner, and executive producer alongside Devlin. Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson (of Devlin's Electric Entertainment banner) are executive producers with Jonathan English from Belgrade-based Balkanic Media on board as producer.

The production started on 28 March 2022 and it is expected to wrap by the end of July 2022. Airing time is yet to be scheduled. International sales will be handled by Los Angeles’ Electric Entertainment.