FESTIVALS: International Documentary FF Beldocs 2022 Kicks Off in Belgrade

BELGRADE: Beldocs , the boutique Eastern European film festival focusing on non-fiction cinema, has unveiled a strong lineup for its yet another in-person edition running in Belgrade 11-18 May 2022.

The festival will open with the Serbian premiere of the Sundance Institute-supported Museum of Revolution / Muzej revolucije by Srđan Keča, produced by Serbia’s UZROK in coproduction with Croatia’s RESTART and Czech nutprodukce, and it will close with the regional premiere of the Ukrainian documentary Outside by Olha Zhurba.

Altogther, the 112 films and XR experiences at the festival include eight world premieres, 17 Serbian premieres, and 78 regional premieres from 53 countries.

The international competition, dedicated to fresh voices in documentary cinema, will feature this year 50% films directed or co-directed by female-identifying filmmakers. Also for the first time, the Serbian Competition programme will include both feature and short films. The festival also awards Best Short and Best Teen Film.

Slovenia’s Karpo Godina will be honoured with a documentary retrospective, while a special retrospective programme will feature films the Golden Bear-winner Serbia’s Želimir Žilnik made during his time spent in Germany. The programme of the festival also includes non-competitive sections Fireworks, Meteors, Prime Time and Breeze, among others.

Beldocs stands in solidarity with Docudays UA, the Ukrainian filmmaking community and the people of Ukraine, and presents five films produced or coproduced by Ukraine. Two Ukrainian projects will participate in Beldocs in Progress. In memory of the Lithuanian director Mantas Kvedaravičius, who won the Beldocs Main Prize with Barzakh in 2011 and who was killed in Mariupol one month ago, the festival will screen his last documentary Mariupolis (2016).

The Beldocs Industry programme includes Beldocs in Progress, Beldocs Market, Academy, Kids and Youth, and also panels and masterclasses.

Beldocs in Progress Selected Projects:

Flotacija (Serbia)

Directed by Eluned Zoë Aiano, Aleksandra Tatić

Produced by Wild Pears Arts

The Foreign Woman (France, Cuba, Serbia, Spain)

Directed by Patricia Pérez Fernández

Garden (North Macedonia)

Directed by Bojan Tanturovski

Produced by OXO Production

How to Talk to Lydia (Georgia, Germany)

Directed by Rusudan Gaprindashvili

Produced by Black Market Film Production

The Hardest Role (Serbia)

Directed by Aleksandra Jelić Španjević

Produced by Next Game

I Don’t Want (North Macedonia)

Directed by Hanis Bagashov

Journal of the Lost Time (Serbia)

Directed by Raško Milatović

Produced by Ranč Production

Karen Batok (Georgia)

Directed by Ketevan Kapanadze

Letters From the Periphery (Republic of Moldova)

Directed by Kristina Jacot

Listening to the World (Ukraine)

Directed by Yelizaveta Smith

Performance (Georgia)

Directed by Maradia Tsaava

Produced by OpyoDoc

Searching for Goddess (Lithuania)

Directed by Lina Lytė Plioplytė

Produced by Moonmakers

Silent Food (Ukraine)

Directed by Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk

Sunset (Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia)

Directed by Miloš Jaćimović

Produced by Film house Baš Čelik

Tranzicija / Transition Zrenjanin (Serbia, Canada)

Directed by Tamara Vukov

Produced by Volatile Productions

We Are Pretty Loud (Serbia)

Directed by Joey David Jovanovich