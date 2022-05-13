International Sales for Serbian TV Series Civil Servant

BELGRADE: Broadcasting rights for all the three seasons of the popular Serbian spy thriller TV series Civil Servant / Državni službenik have recently been sold to several international markets. The series is created by Predrag Gaga Antonijević and Dimitrije Vojnov.

Civil Servant was sold by GoQuest Media to India’s Disney+, Brazil’s GloboPlay, Somos Next and Flix Latino for the USA and Puerto Rico, Slovenia’s Pop TV, Brio kanal and Voyo, and Croatia’s RTL, as well as the Play Premium platform.

The first two seasons consist of 12 one-hour episodes each, and the third one, which started airing in Serbia (on Superstar Channel) on 23 April 2022, is composed of 14 hour-long episodes.

The plot of the third season is set against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. The main protagonist is played by Milan Marić and the cast includes Nebojša Dugalić, Radovan Vujović, Žarko Laušević, Nenad Jezdić, Marko Baćović, Milena Radulović, Igor Đorđević and Marta Bjelica,.

The third season is scripted by Staša Bajac and Vladimir Kecmanović, and directed by Miroslav Lekić.

Civil Servant is a joint production of Telekom Srbija and Film Danas. It is produced by Predrag Gaga Antonijević and coproduced by Maksa Ćatović.