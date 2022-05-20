20-05-2022

FESTIVALS: Luka Papič’s Without and Federico Cammarata and Filippo Foscarini’s Late August Win 15th Beldocs in Belgrade

    Luka Papić Luka Papić credit: Beldocs press

    BELGRADE: Beldocs, the boutique Eastern European film festival focusing on non-fiction cinema, ended yet another in-person edition on Wednesday 18 May 2022 in Belgrade’s Youth Hall with the award ceremony.

    The Best Film award in the Serbian competition went to Without / Bez (Serbia) directed by Luka Papić. The Best Film award in the international competition went to Late August directed by Federico Cammarata and Filippo Foscarini. The festival took place from 11 to 18 May 2022.

    This year Beldocs hosted more than 170 international guests: directors, producers, as well as representatives of world film sales companies, festivals, television, VoD platforms, national film centers, professional organisations.

    The Beldocs Industry, which took place from 11 to 14 May, was open to filmmakers from Western Balkans (Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Slovenia, Serbia), Baltic States and Post-Soviet Media countries (Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine). This year the top prize the Al Jazeera Balkans Award of 2000 EUR went to We Are Pretty Loud (Serbia) directed by Joey David Jovanovich.

    FULL LIST OF AWARDS:

    Serbian Comptetition:

    Best Film:
    Without / Bez (Serbia)
    Without by Luka Papić

    Directed by Luka Papić
    Produced by Ranč production
    Coproduced by Non- Aligned Films, Cinnerent

    International Competition:

    Best Film:
    Late August (Italy)
    Directed by Federico Cammarata, Filippo Foscarini

    Special mention:
    A Night of Knowing Nothing (France, India)
    Directed by Payal Kapadia, Himanshu Prajapat

    Other awards:

    Best photography:
    Srđan Keča for Museum of Revolution / Muzej revolucije (Serbia, Croatia, Czech Republic)
    Produced by UZROK
    Coproduced by Croatia’s RESTART, Czech nutprodukce

    Best short film:   
    Hooyo, Why Here? (PortugalBelgiumHungary)
    Directed by Neema Ngelime

    Special mention:
    Aralkum (Germany, Uzbekistan)
    Directed by Mila Zhluktenko, Daniel Asadi Faezi

    Best film in the Teen segment:
    Raise the Bar (Iceland, Finland)
    Directed by Gudjon Ragnarsson

    Special mention:  
    The Mission (Germany, Finland)
    Directed by Tania Anderson

    Beldocs Industry:

    Al Jazeera Balkans Award – 2000 EUR:
    We Are Pretty Loud (Serbia)
    Directed by Joey David Jovanovich

    Thessaloniki Documentary Film Festival Award:
    Listening to the World (Ukraine)
    Directed by Yelizaveta Smith

    East Silver Caravan Award:
    Flotacija (Serbia)
    Directed by Eluned Zoë Aiano, Aleksandra Tatić
    Produced by Wild Pears Arts

    DAE – Documentary Association of Europe Award:
    I Don’t Want (North Macedonia)
    Directed by Hanis Bagashov

    Pitch the Doc Award:
    How to Talk to Lydia (Georgia, Germany)
    Directed by Rusudan Gaprindashvili
    Produced by Black Market Film Production

