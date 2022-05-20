FESTIVALS: Luka Papič’s Without and Federico Cammarata and Filippo Foscarini’s Late August Win 15th Beldocs in Belgrade

BELGRADE: Beldocs , the boutique Eastern European film festival focusing on non-fiction cinema, ended yet another in-person edition on Wednesday 18 May 2022 in Belgrade’s Youth Hall with the award ceremony.

The Best Film award in the Serbian competition went to Without / Bez (Serbia) directed by Luka Papić. The Best Film award in the international competition went to Late August directed by Federico Cammarata and Filippo Foscarini. The festival took place from 11 to 18 May 2022.

This year Beldocs hosted more than 170 international guests: directors, producers, as well as representatives of world film sales companies, festivals, television, VoD platforms, national film centers, professional organisations.

The Beldocs Industry, which took place from 11 to 14 May, was open to filmmakers from Western Balkans (Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Slovenia, Serbia), Baltic States and Post-Soviet Media countries (Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine). This year the top prize the Al Jazeera Balkans Award of 2000 EUR went to We Are Pretty Loud (Serbia) directed by Joey David Jovanovich.

FULL LIST OF AWARDS:

Serbian Comptetition:

Best Film:

Without / Bez (Serbia)



Directed by Luka Papić

Produced by Ranč production

Coproduced by Non- Aligned Films, Cinnerent

International Competition:

Best Film:

Late August (Italy)

Directed by Federico Cammarata, Filippo Foscarini

Special mention:

A Night of Knowing Nothing (France, India)

Directed by Payal Kapadia, Himanshu Prajapat

Other awards:

Best photography:

Srđan Keča for Museum of Revolution / Muzej revolucije (Serbia, Croatia, Czech Republic)

Produced by UZROK

Coproduced by Croatia’s RESTART, Czech nutprodukce

Best short film:

Hooyo, Why Here? (PortugalBelgiumHungary)

Directed by Neema Ngelime

Special mention:

Aralkum (Germany, Uzbekistan)

Directed by Mila Zhluktenko, Daniel Asadi Faezi

Best film in the Teen segment:

Raise the Bar (Iceland, Finland)

Directed by Gudjon Ragnarsson

Special mention:

The Mission (Germany, Finland)

Directed by Tania Anderson

Beldocs Industry:

Al Jazeera Balkans Award – 2000 EUR:

We Are Pretty Loud (Serbia)

Directed by Joey David Jovanovich

Thessaloniki Documentary Film Festival Award:

Listening to the World (Ukraine)

Directed by Yelizaveta Smith

East Silver Caravan Award:

Flotacija (Serbia)

Directed by Eluned Zoë Aiano, Aleksandra Tatić

Produced by Wild Pears Arts

DAE – Documentary Association of Europe Award:

I Don’t Want (North Macedonia)

Directed by Hanis Bagashov

Pitch the Doc Award:

How to Talk to Lydia (Georgia, Germany)

Directed by Rusudan Gaprindashvili

Produced by Black Market Film Production