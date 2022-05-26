PRODUCTION: Serbian Director Dragan Bjelogrlić In Production With New Feature Chain Reaction

BELGRADE: Serbian actor/director Dragan Bjelogrlić started the production of his latest feature Chain Reaction / Lančana reakcija in Belgrade on the eve of 18 May. The film is being made as a coproduction of Serbia, Slovenia, Montenegro and North Macedonia.

The Cold War is in full swing. The "Iron Curtain" has divided the European continent, but also the entire world, into two politically and militarily opposed blocs. Both blocs have nuclear weapons. Fear of the inevitability of nuclear war leads to a panicked attempt by many countries to provide such weapons of their own, while science is trying to find a cure for nuclear radiation as a result of the use of atomic bombs," this is the main line of the story of Vinča Institute near Belgrade, which symbolically represents the beginning of a race for survival, in which two scientists, two worlds and two ideologies will collide.

Vuk Ršumović and Dragan Bjelogrlić have written the script based on Goran Milašinovi’s book The Vinča Case. Ivan Kostić is lensing the feature and the cast is led by Radivoje Bukvić, Predrag Miki Manojlović, Jovan Jovanović, Alisa Radaković, Alexis Manenti, Jérémie Laheurte, and Olivier Barthélémy.

The film is produced by Dragan Šolak through United Media and Dragan Bjelogrlić through Cobra Film, with Goran Bjelogrlić as the film’s executive producer. Chain Reaction / Lančana reakcija is coproduced by Slovenia’s Perfo Production, Montenegro’s Bitter Frames Production and Skopje Film Studio. The project had previously been supported by the respective national funds: Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Centre of Montenegro and the North Macedonia Film Agency.

According to the current plans, the shooting is planned to wrap within a year. The film is expected to premiere during the autumn of 2023.

Dragan Bjelogrlić, together with Zoran Lisinac, directed the most watched film in Serbia in 2021 – the blockbuster biopic Toma, produced by Cobra Film and Minacord, pulling 675,319 admissions in this country alone.

Production Information:

Producers:

United Media (Serbia)

Cobra Film (Serbia)

Contact person: Jasmina Savić

Coproducers:

Perfo Production (Slovenia)

Bitter Frames Production (Montenegro)

Skopje Film Studio ( North Macedonia)

Credits:

Director: Dragan Bjelogrlić

Scriptwriters: Vuk Ršumović, Dragan Bjelogrlić

DoP: Ivan Kostić

Cast: Radivoje Bukvić, Predrag Miki Manojlović, Jovan Jovanović, Alisa Radaković, Alexis Manenti, Jérémie Laheurte, Olivier Barthélémy