FNE at Berlinale 2020: Slovak Film in Berlin

We are pleased to introduce the line-up of Slovak films at the 70th Berlinale. Ivan Ostrochovský’s latest film Servants will world premiere in the brand-new Berlinale competition section Encounters. Charlatan by renowned Polish director Agnieszka Holland will world premiere in Berlinale Special Gala and Viera Čákanyová’s feature debut FREM (2019) will be presented in Berlinale's Forum section.
This year, Slovakia will be present at the European Film Market in Berlin for the 15th time. The Slovak Film Institute team is ready and happy to meet you at the Central European Cinema stand No. 111 in Gropius Bau. We will present recent Slovak films and co-productions, as well as treasures from the National Film Archive. The new edition of the catalogue Slovak Films 19 – 20 will be also available, providing up-to-date information about recent and upcoming Slovak cinema.
SERVANTS
dir. Ivan Ostrochovský
SK-RO-CZ-IE, 2020, 80 min., fiction
WORLD PREMIERE:
70th Berlinale (Encounters)
The year is 1980. Michal and Juraj are students at a theological seminary in totalitarian Czechoslovakia. Fearing the dissolution of their school, the tutors are moulding the students into a shape satisfactory to the ruling Communist Party. Each of the young seminarians must decide if he will give into the temptation and choose the easier way of collaborating with the regime, or if he will subject himself to draconian surveillance by the secret police.
FESTIVALS & SALES
LOCO FILMS
www.loco-films.com
SCREENINGS:
FEB 20 17:00 CinemaxX 10 *EFM
FEB 23 13:35 CinemaxX 10 *EFM
FEB 24 11:00 CinemaxX 3 *Press
FEB 24 17:30 CinemaxX 7 *Premiere
FEB 25 18:00 Cubix 6
FEB 26 22:00 Kino International
MAR 1 10:00 Cubix 6
CHARLATAN
dir. Agnieszka Holland
CZ-IE-PL-SK, 2020, 118 min., fiction
WORLD PREMIERE:
70th Berlinale (Berlinale Special Gala)
Inspired by the true story of herbalist Jan Mikolášek, who dedicated his life to caring for the sick in spite of the immense obstacles he faced in his private and public life. Born at the turn of the 20th century, Mikolášek wins fame and fortune using unorthodox treatment methods to cure a wide range of diseases. Already a local institution in Czechoslovakia before World War II, the healer gains in reputation and wealth whether during the Nazi occupation or under the Communist rule. One after the other, every regime will want to use his skills and in return gives him protection. But how high shall be the costs to maintain this status as the tide turns?
FESTIVALS & SALES:
Films Boutique
www.filmsboutique.com
SCREENINGS:
FEB 22 16:00 CinemaxX 4 *Buyers Only
FEB 24 9:00 CinemaxX 4 *Buyers Only
FEB 27 12:15 Berlinale Palast *Press
FEB 27 18:45 Berlinale Palast *Premiere
FEB 28 9:30 Haus der Berliner Festspiele
FEB 28 13:00 Friedrichstadt-Palast
FEB 29 21:00 Haus der Berliner Festspiele
FREM
dir. Viera Čákanyová
CZ-SK, 2019, 73 min., hybrid
INTERNATIONAL PREMIERE:
70th Berlinale (Forum)
The film is a reaction to the current wave of post-humanist thinking caused by the development of technology and artificial intelligence as well as the climate crisis. The human species is coming to recognize its insignificance and transience, and human identity has found itself in a crisis. FREM attempts to reflect this feeling and creates a dehumanized and alienated view of landscape and nature beyond the human perception of reality. Incomplete thoughts and fragments of dialogue, diverse music interrupted by rushes and glitches, and the seemingly confused, unanchored camera, create a disturbing, philosophical reflection on the limits of anthropocentric thinking.
FESTIVALS:
Wanda Kaprálová
SALES:
Nina Numankadić
SCREENINGS:
FEB 21 19:30 Arsenal Cinema 1 *Premiere
FEB 21 22:00 CinemaxX 6 *Press
FEB 22 11:30 Delphi Filmpalast
FEB 25 22:00 Zoo Palast 2
FEB 29 11:00 Zoo Palast 2
MARKET SCREENINGS
Scumbag
Mariana Čengel Solčanská,
Rudolf Biermann
SK-CZ 2020
Screening:
FEB 25 12:40 CinemaxX 16
Let There Be Light
Marko Škop
SK-CZ 2019
Screening:
FEB 21 16:15 Cinemaxx 2
Cook F**k Kill
Mira Fornay
CZ-SK 2019
Screening:
FEB 22 12:50 CinemaxX 11
EUROPEAN SHOOTING STARS
Every year, European Shooting Stars, one of EFP’s flagship programmes appoints a jury of five prominent industry figures to select Europe’s best young actors and actresses from a variety of up-and-coming acting talent from all over Europe. The 2020 jury also includes Slovak producer Katarína Krnáčová, EAVE graduate and Producers on the Move participant, Vice-President of the Slovak Film and Television Academy and a voting member of European Film Academy.
BERLINALE TALENTS
Berlinale Talents is a development programme for emerging filmmakers and drama series creators that stands for sustainable promotion and exchange amongst different disciplines of the film industry. This year, Slovakia is represented by Martin Smatana, who is currently preparing animated short Hello Summer.
EMERGING PRODUCERS 2020
Emerging Producers is a promotional and educational project of the Ji.hlava IDFF, which brings together talented European documentary film producers. Since 2017, the programme was extended with an additional four-day meeting in Berlin and producers’ presentation during Berlinale. Slovak Emerging Producer 2020 is documentary director and producer Tomáš Krupa. His latest film THE GOOD DEATH had a world premiere at Ji.hlava IDFF 2018.
