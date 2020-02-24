BRATISLAVA: Twenty films will compete in the Heart of Europe – Competition of Short Films at the 27th edition of Febiofest, taking place 11 – 17 March 2020 in Bratislava, including the Czech animated short film Daughter by Daria Kashcheeva, which was nominated for an Oscar.
The selection focuses on films from Visegrad countries along with Austria and the Ukraine. The selection includes fiction, documentary, animated and experimental films.
Monika Lostakova, the curator for the section, said, “In the Heart of Europe – Competition of Short Films remains a key part of Febiofest’s programme. With the Visegrad countries and Austria being joined by the Ukraine this year, all of Slovakiaʼs neighbouring countries are represented in this competitive section: countries that have always remained close thanks to shared borders, histories, and culture.”
The films in competition are:
Entropia (Hungary)
Directed by Flóra Anna Buda
Grimmelstein (Austria)
Directed by Bruno Kratochvil
Breaking the Waves / Prelomiť vlny (Slovakia)
Directed by Andrej Kolenčík
The Tough / Harda (Poland)
Directed by Marcin Polar
Daughter / Dcera (Czech Republic)
Directed by Daria Kashcheeva
Frontier / Hranice (Czech Republic)
Directed by Damián Vondrášek
Matches (Hungary)
Directed by Géza M. Tóth
Above the Styx / Cez rieku Styx (Ukraine)
Directed by graduates of the Sergey Bukovsky Film Program
Story (Poland)
Directed by Jola Bańkowska
Four Days after Christmas / 4 dni po Vianociach (Slovakia)
Directed by Peter Hoferica
Thereʼs No Shooting in Kyiv / V Kyjevě se nestřílí (Czech Republic)
Directed by Jakub Šedý
Thorax (Austria) .
Directed by Siegfried A. Fruhauf
Sh_t Happens (Czech Republic, Slovakia, France)
Directed by Dávid Štumpf, Michaela Mihályi
Banality (Hungary)
Directed by Balázs Simonyi
Dogwatch / Der Wächter (Austria)
Directed by Albin Wildner
Swim Test / Plavání pro pokročilé (Czech Republic)
Directed by Šimon Štefanides
Deep Love / Kokhannya (Ukraine)
Directed by Mykyta Lyskov
Playing / Hra (Czech Republic)
Directed by Lun Sevnik
Letter to a Daughter / Brief an eine Tochter (Austria)
Directed by Wilbirg Brainin-Donnenberg
My Country So Beautiful / Mój kraj taki piękny (Poland)
Directed by Grzegorz Paprzycki